Opinion: Why Middlesbrough could benefit from AFC Bournemouth striker now following missed transfer opportunity

Middlesbrough missed out on the opportunity to recruit Kieffer Moore because the board were hesitant on whether to go ahead and sign him or not, according to Neil Warnock who spoke on talkSPORT (via Phil Spencer).

The Welshman was at Wigan Athletic at the time, with the Latics previously in financial difficulty following their fall into administration and were pretty much forced to cash in on him.

That enabled Cardiff City to pick him up for a fee believed to be in the region of £2m – a bargain deal in hindsight with the 30-year-old proving to be a real hit during his time there.

Scoring 20 league goals during his first season in the Welsh capital, this came as no surprise to many considering his previous goalscoring record in the EFL and he has since moved on to AFC Bournemouth, making an impact at the Vitality Stadium during the latter stages of last season to ensure they were promoted back to the Premier League.

He may not have been the best player to have in Chris Wilder’s pressing system – but his record in front of goal can’t be questioned and this is why Boro should be ruing their decision not to fork out the amount needed to lure him to the Riverside.

It does feel as though they are currently missing two pieces of what would be the perfect jigsaw: a top-quality replacement for Marcus Tavernier and a striker that can play a big part in guiding them back to the top flight.

They may have Rodrigo Muniz, Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe with Josh Coburn to come back from his loan – but three or four of those players are still developing, Watmore isn’t exactly the most prolific goalscorer and Akpom was only brought back into first-team contention after initially being frozen out in the early stages of the summer.

Matt Crooks, Riley McGree and Alex Mowatt may be able to contribute in the final third too – but the fact they’re missing an obvious Tavernier replacement doesn’t help.

Able to hold the ball up and be a real aerial threat, Welshman Moore can be just as effective on the ground and would have been able to play up front on his own if needed, giving Wilder’s successor the option to switch formations.

And if he was at the Riverside now, they would only need an attacking midfielder in January and would have been able to spend more on that marquee signing considering Moore would have been at the club.

They probably have the funds to make a big signing with Djed Spence and Tavernier’s summer sales – but they may need to split their winter budget into two to address the two positions mentioned.