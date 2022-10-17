Opinion: Why Michael Beale would be right to take potential QPR stance amid Rangers and Wolves links

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale is currently happy at Loftus Road and could remain in the English capital even if he’s the subject of an approach from Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 42-year-old has made a bright start to life in west London, guiding his side to fourth place despite their loss at the weekend with the club asserting themselves as early promotion candidates.

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers both believed to be interested in luring him away from the capital, though the former still have Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge and the latter are yet to make an official approach for him.

Both will be seen as attractive options though with the Gers regularly competing in Europe and Beale already spending time at Ibrox as Steven Gerrard’s assistant, so it wouldn’t take him long to become accustomed to life in Glasgow again.

If he does well there, he could attract interest from multiple European teams and similar could potentially be said if he thrives at Molineux, so from a selfish point of view, it may not be too difficult of a decision for him to move on.

However, disloyalty risks tarnishing his CV, especially if his switch to another club doesn’t work out for the best. Considering he’s only been in charge of his current side for a few months, it would definitely be disloyal if he was to jump ship now.

And he does need to appreciate what he has now: a squad that have been extremely receptive to his ideas. Following the departure of Mark Warburton, it may have taken other sets of players quite a bit of time to adapt considering the ex-Brentford manager was at the helm for three years.

But Beale’s squad have shown they are adaptable and have moved to a back four seamlessly, just going to show how gifted some of his players are.

They certainly have the ingredients to be pushing at the right end of the division with some solid options in defence, creative players like Ilias Chair and Chris Willock who can contribute heavily in the final third and forward options like Lyndon Dykes and Tyler Roberts who can be a handful to any Championship side when they are on top form.

There are a couple of areas that probably need to be addressed in January and because they are now on a sound financial footing, he should be given the money needed to fill gaps and increase their squad depth further.

This depth will only increase their chances of finishing in the top six this season and the chance of getting a promotion on his CV should be enough to tempt him to stay put.