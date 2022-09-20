Opinion: Why Michael Beale should put faith in 23-year-old up front at QPR

After Mark Warburton’s departure from Loftus Road at the end of last season, Michael Beale arrived at Queens Park Rangers this summer hoping that he would be able to help the side break into the top six.

Beale brought in a fair number of new transfers and used his Premier League contacts to his advantage having come as a coach from Aston Villa.

Rangers have got off to a fairly good start to the season and currently sit sixth in the league although having won four of their ten games so far, the manager will no doubt feel as though there is further work to be done.

QPR could be looking at scoring goals on a more consistent basis. Despite six in two games at the end of August, since the start of the month they have scored just two in three games.

Beale has a number of strong attacking players and it seems he is yet to decide how best to line-up.

Chris Willock and Ilias Chair are on hand to play either side of a forward and the pair provide plenty between them with eight goals and five assists between them so far this season.

However, it is Lyndon Dykes and Tyler Roberts who are the two fighting it out for the centre forward position this season with the latter having started in that position for the previous two games.

Dykes has one goal from ten appearances so far this season with Rovers yet to get off the mark after seven appearances.

However, as QPR return from the international break on the 1st October to travel to Bristol City, Beale should be putting his faith in 23-year-old Roberts.

Roberts joined the club on loan from Leeds United this summer and although he only had two Premier League goals under his belt so far, he has plenty of appearances in the top flight which are testament to his ability as a player.

Last season, Dykes got eight goals in 33 appearances for QPR but Roberts is no stranger to life at this level either having played regularly in the second tier with his parent club.

Beale clearly has faith in the abilities of the young player and he isn’t scared to give the more youthful members of the team the responsibly if they can prove they are up to it.

Although Roberts hasn’t got a goal for his side yet this season, he has only started two games in that striker role and given they are a team with great attacking force and have had chances, you would’ve expected to see better form from Dykes this season so far.

So far Roberts has shown another dimension to the attacking effort of QPR and now he just needs that first goal to get the momentum going.

However, so far this season he’s certainly shown more promise in that position and if Beale gives him the opportunity, he could prove to be influential for his side this season.