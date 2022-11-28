Opinion: Why Luton Town have a more immediate need to secure move for defender over Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke

It is no secret that Luton Town will need to bolster their defensive options when the January transfer window opens its doors.

Sonny Bradley and Reece Burke have both missed a large chunk of the season thus far because of injury concerns, whilst Dan Potts is the latest player is set to spend time on the sidelines.

This has meant that someone like James Bree has had to step into a back three on a number of occasions, and whilst putting in competent enough displays, they will not be hoping to rely on the versatility within the squad for the rest of the campaign.

One player that the Hatters have been credited with an interest in is Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous, as per a report from the Daily Record.

However, the Hatters are not alone in their pursuit, with the likes of Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City also being involved in his pursuit.

Yesterday, the four clubs chasing the 23-year-old were boosted in their pursuit, with news emerging that the defender would not be signing a new deal at Easter Road.

This should spark the Hatters into life, with Porteous a player who can thrive in the here and now, whilst there is plenty of scope for him to continue his development at an exciting club like Luton.

Out of the clubs who have been credited with an interest, Luton are the side with the most immediate need in addressing their central defensive options, which could naturally help them strengthen their interest with January in mind.

Of course, the Hatters are a side who will not recruit for the sake of adding numbers, meaning that they put a lot of effort into best ensuring that individuals will fit the necessary requirements at Kenilworth Road.

A player who has proven to be a good ball carrier and dominant in both his ground and aerial duels, a move for Porteous would make a lot of sense.

It remains to be seen how Porteous’ immediate future plays out, with the Hatters being the side who should look to strengthen their interest with January in mind.