Opinion: Why Lopez and Richardson need to use key ingredient at their disposal if they complete Birmingham takeover

Birmingham City is currently in a state of uncertainty with Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez believed to be in the process of acquiring the club.

The West Midlands outfit have needed a revamp for some time following years of unhappiness both on and off the pitch at St Andrew’s – and many of their supporters want more reasons to be excited about their club again.

Let’s not forget, this is a side that has spent a decent chunk of the 21st century playing in the Premier League, so their decline since their relegation from the top-flight has been disheartening for many.

Whilst their fall into the Championship and their subsequent struggles in the second tier may have been a blow, the fact they haven’t had a clear vision to follow has also sapped enthusiasm out of many of their fans.

The relationship between the supporters and the club simply must improve if or when Richardson and Lopez take the reins – because this re-connection could prove to be instrumental for results on the pitch.

They do have some talented young players from their academy at their disposal already though, with Jobe Bellingham, Jordan James, Nico Gordon and others all likely to play a big part for the second-tier outfit if they can keep hold of them.

Unfortunately, the club is now operating as a Category Two academy, but getting back to Category One won’t be too difficult if coaches work tirelessly behind the scenes and adequate funds are there to support them.

John Eustace’s side have already richly benefitted from their youth system, seeing Jude Bellingham move to Borrusia Dortmund in a sizeable £22.75m deal. That sort of money could go a long way in keeping key players and levelling up their first-team squad with higher-quality signings coming.

And if the club was to get back to Category One, there won’t be a shortage of talented players joining them considering their success with some of their academy graduates including James and Gordon, giving an extra reason for youngsters to sign on the dotted line with the second-tier side.

The location is also ideal with the club being situated in one of the biggest cities in the UK, potentially giving them a bigger youth talent pond to fish from.

With this, it would be a no-brainer for Richardson and Lopez to pump funds into the academy, knowing they are likely to reap the rewards from it in the future. And this focus on youth could form a part of a new identity and vision for the future, giving the supporters something to be inspired by in the coming years.