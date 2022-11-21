Opinion: Why likely lack of World Cup minutes for Sheffield United player shows he needs January exit

Adam Davies faces the likelihood of being third in the pecking order for Wales throughout the World Cup, behind fellow goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward.

Hennessey may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Nottingham Forest with Dean Henderson clearly Steve Cooper’s preferred option – but it’s not as if Davies has been a regular starter either and that should keep the Forest man as Rob Page’s first or second-choice stopper.

Ward, meanwhile, has become increasingly involved for Leicester City this term following Kasper Schmeichel’s departure and that is a big plus for Page’s men who would have been desperate to have a stopper in their squad who is up to match speed.

Davies’ likely lack of game time at the World Cup may not disappoint him too much though considering he will benefit from the experience of being involved – but it may not be ideal for his domestic career in the long term as he looks to force his way into United’s starting lineup.

Unfortunately for him, Wes Foderingham has been excellent for Paul Heckingbottom’s side since breaking into the first 11 and that means the Welshman will need to rely on the current first-choice keeper suffering a long-term injury or a severe loss of form for him to cement his place in the starting lineup.

Even a loss of form for Foderingham may not help Davies because the former has been excellent at times and he’s someone Heckingbottom clearly trusts.

This, combined with his likely lack of minutes in Qatar, doesn’t bode well for the 30-year-old and that isn’t ideal at this stage of his career.

The one benefit he does have though is the fact he has time to consider his future away from Bramall Lane, giving him the opportunity to assess where he is and where he wants to go next.

To be fair, he wasn’t a regular starter at former club Stoke City before his move to South Yorkshire and this is why his place on the bench at Bramall Lane may not bother him.

And at United, he has a decent chance of reaching the Premier League, enhancing his CV and potentially boosting his chances of forcing his way up the pecking order with Wales because of this higher status.

However, at 30, arguably at the peak age of a goalkeeper’s career, he should be looking to play as much as possible and that’s surely the best way for him to improve his international chances.

The Blades may not want to let him go but he isn’t exactly a key player for the club, so they may be willing to cash in on him or loan him out.

As a potential third-choice keeper for Wales too, something that highlights how vulnerable his spot in the national team may be, a move in January may be crucial for him if he wants to be involved in major international tournaments in the future.

The Blades are unlikely to be able to provide him with those minutes, firstly because of Foderingham but also because of the fact they are likely to invest in another stopper if they reach the top flight.

And with this, he needs to seriously weigh up his future whilst he’s in the Middle East.