Fulham have struck a verbal agreement for the signing of Everton winger Demarai Gray, according to Sky Sports News.

This latest update comes as no surprise considering Gray is pushing for an exit from Goodison Park.

The Toffees' player has reportedly been missing from training, with the winger previously frustrated that a fee was yet to be agreed between his current side and the Cottagers.

However, a breakthrough has seemingly now been struck.

And if the winger is to seal an exit, Sean Dyche will surely want this deal to be done as quickly as possible so he can potentially bring in a replacement before the Premier League season starts.

How could Demarai Gray's potential sale affect Leeds United?

Journalist Paul Brown believes a first-teamer will have to be sold on Merseyside before Dyche can splash out on a big signing.

Wilfried Gnonto is one man reported to be on the Toffees' shortlist at this stage, but they may not have the funds to get this deal over the line unless one leaves.

And you would imagine that would be the case - because the Italian won't be a cheap addition for the Merseyside club.

Not only is he only 19 and tied down to a long-term contract, but he has also proved his worth at the top level and doesn't have a relegation release clause in his contract.

That will give the Whites the license to charge whatever they want for the teenager - and they are unlikely to let him go for cheap considering they have other first-teamers they can cash in on if they need to.

The possible sale of Gray could give them the funds needed to recruit Gnonto, who could potentially be open to this switch to Goodison Park considering he would have the chance to prove his worth in the top flight again.

And following Gray's potential sale, that could open up a first-team spot for the Leeds man to play regularly, so Daniel Farke's side need to brace themselves for bids.

Why would Everton want to sign Wilfried Gnonto?

Gray's departure would create a void that would need to be filled - and Gnonto could be the man to replace him.

Considering the latter is only 19, he will only get better and he's exactly the type of player the Toffees need to sign.

They need to abide by financial fair play rules and if they can sign players like Gnonto and sell them on for a big profit in the future, that will allow them to spend more in the transfer market without breaching regulations.

That will increase their chances of being successful in the long term - and Everton certainly need something to look forward to following years of disappointment.

He wouldn't be guaranteed to be too effective in the short term - but he's a major financial asset to have and if the Toffees are relegated - they could sell Gnonto to fund a productive summer transfer window in their potential future quest to get back top tier.

On the pitch, he will only get better too, so they should definitely be looking to sign him if they can afford him. Gray's departure could allow them to seal a breakthrough in negotiations.