Opinion: Why latest Huddersfield Town transfer update could be a blessing in disguise for Middlesbrough

Championship side Middlesbrough may find it difficult to seal a move for Huddersfield Town forward Jordan Rhodes following their managerial change, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The reporter’s Patreon article explains that Chris Wilder was planning to enter negotiations with Carlos Corberan regarding the 32-year-old who was out of favour with the latter prior to the Spanish coach’s departure.

However, caretaker boss Danny Schofield is keen on the experienced striker and according to yesterday’s update, he won’t seek a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium if he gets the top job on a permanent basis.

Boro are in desperate need of forwards to come in following Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun and Andraz Sporar’s return to their respective parent clubs, leaving Duncan Watmore, Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom as their main options up top.

However, Ikpeazu and Akpom have been told that they can leave the Riverside Stadium this summer and this comes as no real surprise considering both have recently spent loan spells away from Teesside.

With Wilder likely to play two up top once again next season, at least three new forwards will be needed before the summer window closes and Rhodes could still be one of them.

A prolific goalscorer earlier in his career and a player with plenty of second-tier experience under his belt – it’s no surprise Boro are interested in him.

However, the former Scotland international is now 32 and with this, he probably isn’t a long-term option that Wilder can utilise in the coming years. If they are to recruit someone for the short term, they may as well bring in a loanee like Balogun who is highly rated and on the way up in their career.

It could be argued that players like Connolly and Balogun, both of whom are reasonably inexperienced, aren’t the type of players that are needed but Rhodes hasn’t been the most prolific forward himself in recent years. In fact, he scored just four goals for a promotion-chasing Huddersfield side last term.

Some would argue that having a player like Rhodes, who certainly wouldn’t cost too much to bring in, could be a good backup option to have as a player who has ‘already been there and done it’.

But there’s a real chance Boro could climb up to the top flight in time for the 2023/24 campaign and with this, they ideally need longer-term options who could make the step up to the top tier at some point in the future.