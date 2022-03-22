Opinion: Why latest Bristol City transfer target ticks a lot of boxes

Bristol City are going to have to prepare for some player exits this summer, with the Robins likely to have to sell some of their bigger names on to aid the club financially.

With names like Antoine Semenyo and Han-Noah Massengo all linked with deals away, Nigel Pearson may have to try and locate some fresh, young talent from elsewhere and re-establish and develop them as they have done previously.

They’ve done it in the past and they can do it again and based on the funds available to them, they might have to look to cheaper options that have the potential to get better too.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Robins quiz

1 of 25 1. When did City last finish in the Championship top 10? 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20

One name that does fit that category – and could be an excellent signing for them – is Kane Wilson. The 22-year-old has flourished despite his age and has helped current side Forest Green Rovers to hit first place in the fourth tier table.

If he could help them to a promotion this season, then they won’t want to let him go in a hurry and the player himself would be eager to test himself a division higher in the third tier. Having only previously managed 18 starts there, he would be determined to play there regularly and prove he can cut it a division higher.

Bristol City though could be the only side to tempt him away, as they would give him the opportunity to be able to play even further up the pyramid than that in the Championship. According to Bristol World, Nigel Pearson is certainly considering the chance to move for him and it could be a deal that suits them massively.

He’s managed his best ever return this season so far, with 0.45 goals or assists per 90 minutes. With 13 league assists, it has been an incredible return for the youngster and he has certainly proven that he has the vision to compete at a higher level.

If you look at his value via Transfermarkt, then it sees his value as just £225,000.

Whilst he would certainly not cost so little, especially after a season like the one he has had and even more so if they get into League One, it might not even reach a seven-figure fee.

In that case, it would be a steal for a player who has already shown the potential to be a solid defender who can contribute both offensively and defensively too.

He ticks plenty of boxes for the Robins and if he can be bought on the cheap, then it is exactly the kind of move that could benefit Bristol City in the long run.