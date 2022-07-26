Opinion: Why latest anticipated Blackburn Rovers transfer agreement with Liverpool could be different from the last

It seems as though Blackburn Rovers‘ recent transfer association with Liverpool could be set to continue into this summer’s transfer window.

According to reports, the Championship club have agreed a deal with the Anfield outfit, for the loan signing of midfielder Tyler Morton, with only injuries in Jurgen Klopp’s squad thought to be delaying the confirmation of the move.

There may however, be some arguments made that after the events of last season, this deal could be something of a risk for those involved.

While Harvey Elliott’s spell on loan at Blackburn from Liverpool back in the 2020/21 season was undoubtedly a huge success for all concerned, the same cannot be said for Leighton Clarkson’s own Ewood Park stint during the 2021/22 campaign.

Just as Elliott had done 12 months before him, and Morton looks set to do 12 months after him, Clarkson had made the temporary move from Liverpool to Blackburn during last summer’s transfer window.

However, that move is not one that worked out at all, with the midfielder managing just seven appearances for Rovers, before being recalled prematurely in the January transfer window, and spending the second half of the campaign in Liverpool’s Under 23s side.

But despite the fact that move did not give Clarkson the opportunities he would have wanted, or Blackburn the extra impact they needed from midfield, you get the feeling that this time around, things ought to be different, and for the better in the eyes of all concerned.

When Clarkson was part of Rovers’ squad last season, the club were enjoying an excellent start to the campaign that saw them challenging for a place in the Championship’s top six.

A key part of that success, was the hugely effective midfield trio of Lewis Travis, John Buckley and Joe Rothwell, all of whom were playing in a way that made it impossible to justify dropping them.

As a result, with Rovers consistently operating with a midfield three at that time, it made it almost impossible for Clarkson to have any hope of forcing his way into the side, prompting his premature recall by Liverpool.

Now though, Rothwell has moved on from Ewood Park, having completed a move to newly promoted Premier League side Bournemouth, following the expiry of his contract with Rovers.

That leaves something of a void to be filled by someone such as Morton, and the attacking nature of both Rothwell and the Liverpool youngster, who has developed into a more forward thinking midfielder during his short career so far, means that does look like being the perfect role for the 19-year-old to take on during his temporary spell at Ewood Park.

Indeed, with Bradley Johnson and Jacob Davenport having also departed Blackburn this summer, the club are badly short on midfield options right now, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for Morton to make on this side, that Clarkson before him was unable to enjoy.

It is also worth noting that while both have still had just a handful of opportunities in their Liverpool careers to date, Morton’s do feel more significant than Clarkson.

Prior to his move to Blackburn, Clarkson’s three first team appearances had seen him play 90 minutes against Shrewsbury and Midtjylland in cup competitions, as well as a late substitute outing in a cup defeat to Villa.

By contrast, Morton already has nine first-team outings for Liverpool to his name, which include a full hour in a Premier League draw Tottenham and a full 90 minutes in wins over both AC Milan and Porto in the Champions League last season.

As a result, it could be argued that Morton is in a better position now to make an impact for Blackburn in the Championship this season, than Clarkson was when he joined the club last year.

It seems therefore, that while Blackburn and Liverpool’s link up may not exactly have worked out as planned last season, there is more than enough evidence to suggest that in this case, it is a project worth continuing, to the benefit of all involved.