Opinion: Why keeping Callum O’Hare at Coventry is best case scenario for both Burnley and the Sky Blues

Coventry’s Callum O’Hare tore his hamstring in training last week, leaving Burnley’s interest in the playmaker up in the air. But could this injury be a blessing in disguise for both Coventry and Burnley?

Burnley appear to have found the attacking midfielder they were after, with Manuel Benson’s arrival from Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp.

O’Hare, meanwhile, could be out for anything between a week and 4 months pending a medical scan due to take place this week.

But even if the diminutive Englishman comes back sooner rather than later, it would be a shame to see him become muddled in the pack of a strong and deep Burnley side rather than the creative hub of Mark Robins 3-5-1-1 formation at Coventry.

Viktor Gyökeres had his best-ever return last season spearheading the Sky Blues attack and scored again last week, and having O’Hare returning to supply him in such great form is a mouth-watering prospect.

At Burnley, however, O’Hare may well find himself shoved out to the wing owing to Burnley’s strength in depth in attacking midfield.

Even at that, however, he is likely to find himself competing with a potential signing of the season contender in exciting new boy Scott Twine on the left, and prized teenager Dara Costelloe.

O’Hare is a player who thrives as the central fulcrum of a team, able to drift into wide space from a central position rather than the other way around, as made clear by his solitary goal contribution at senior level across 15 appearances on the left and right flanks.

It should go without saying that Burnley are a title-contending team this season, and Vincent Kompany’s arrival appears to have heralded a new and silkier brand of football which also gets results.

However, the opportunity awaiting O’Hare in front of him at Coventry City this season is not to be sniffed at.

In Mark Robins they boast one of the best managers in the league and the foundations are there for the Sky Blues to build on their top-half finish from last campaign.

Robins has led Coventry to an improved league finish in every year since his arrival, and the arrival of rangy Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City as well as Nottingham Forest’s Jonathan Panzo should improve what was the leakiest defence among the top 14 teams in the Championship last year.

Doyle in particular displayed a wonderful passing range at Sunderland last season reminiscent of new Brighton recruit Levi Colwill, and looks more than capable of stepping up into the Championship.

Providing that O’Hare’s injury doesn’t prove too serious, he could be stepping back into a side set to push up to the edges of the playoffs.

Burnley would provide a step up both financially and competitively, but without a guaranteed path into the side, he might well be best served to remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena for now.