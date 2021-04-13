Opinion: Why Ipswich’s rumoured pursuit of 29-year-old makes perfect sense

Life at Portman Road hasn’t been smooth-sailing for Paul Cook so far since he took over at Ipswich Town at the beginning of March.

With an American takeover in the works at the time, Cook took on the role in Suffolk and many thought there would an immediate improvement in form.

That hasn’t happened though – since Cook took charge the Tractor Boys have won just twice in nine games, and whilst they may be on a four-game unbeaten streak, just one of those was a victory.

Simply put, the club are struggling to score goals – the last two outings against Rochdale and MK Dons have resulted in zero shots on target and in Ipswich’s last six games, they’ve scored just three goals.

Cook went with an inexperienced partnership of Armando Dobra and Aaron Drinan against the Dons on Saturday and it didn’t work – Troy Parrott and Kayden Jackson are also both failing to fire.

That is why a player that has been linked to the club in the last week for a summer move makes complete sense – and it’s someone Cook knows very well.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich are looking at the possibility of a summer move for Will Grigg, who’s had a nightmare spell at Sunderland since his 2019 move for £4 million.

Grigg scored just five times in 47 league outings for the Black Cats, and his hell on Wearside was somewhat relieved in January when MK Dons took him on loan for the rest of the season.

The Northern Ireland international started well there, scoring three times and assisting another three goals in his first six games, showing there’s still life in the 29-year-old just yet.

And reconnecting with Cook in League One could really bring Grigg into life for the 2021/22 season – he had already had one prolific season at Wigan Athletic in 2015/16 when Cook wasn’t there at the time, but when the Scouser arrived at the DW Stadium in 2017, Grigg shot into life again.

He scored 19 goals in 43 League One games that season and the duo proved to be a good match for each other, and although he couldn’t really do it again in the Championship, it only served to prove that in the right league and with the right man guiding him, Grigg can succeed.

He’s probably lost a lot of confidence over the last few years, and with Ipswich’s scoring problems recently, Grigg could be the man to fire the Tractor Boys back into the Championship in 2022 if they can agree a deal with Sunderland.