Opinion: Why Hull City need to take these transfer steps before securing Crystal Palace loan agreement

Hull City are interested in pursuing a loan deal for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, according to Saturday evening’s report from The Sun.

This should come as no real surprise considering new boss Liam Rosenior and the Palace youngster worked together at Derby County, with the latter shining at Pride Park before sealing a move to the English capital.

However, his game time at Selhurst Park has been limited with the ex-Rangers man making just five competitive appearances for the senior side this term and with this, he could potentially be loaned out.

Hull may be trusted as an ideal destination considering Rosenior’s presence at the MKM Stadium and with this, you could easily see the Tigers being able to wrap up a reasonably cheap loan deal to take him to East Yorkshire for the remainder of this campaign.

However, the new manager has a bit of sorting out to do before the January transfer window opens, with the Tigers’ squad looking reasonably bloated at this stage.

Although squad depth has been useful for them because of their injuries and their recent busy schedule, the majority of their injury concerns will surely be eased when the World Cup break ends considering the Tigers aren’t in action for nearly a month.

With multiple players competing for a starting spot, it could maximise performance levels but considering the sheer number of options Rosenior has in some areas, it may also create disharmony.

This would be a new challenge for the current head coach who had a reasonably small squad at his disposal alongside Wayne Rooney last term following Derby’s fall into administration.

Rosenior won’t be able to create a similar team spirit if he doesn’t offload players, so he needs to seriously consider cashing in on some assets or terminating loan deals if he has the power to do so.

Looking at their loanees has to be his first priority because he’s less likely to spend the long term with his temporary players, perhaps barring Nathan Baxter who could potentially end up joining permanently.

Currently, they have five loanees on their books and that’s the maximum they can have in a matchday squad at one time. They could easily trim that down to four by negotiating a permanent deal for Baxter, something Chelsea manager Graham Potter may be open to.

Dimitrios Pelkas is probably another player to keep hold of for the remainder of the season – but Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Xavier Simons and Harvey Vale are three summer additions that could return to their parent clubs

With the trio making just two league appearances between them, both Arsenal and Chelsea won’t want to see their promising youngsters’ playing time limited so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them return if there are recall clauses.

That would then create room for Ebiowei to come in, with Hull not having a huge number of wing options.

That could allow the Palace man to thrive at the MKM Stadium – but they simply have to get players out first before moving for him – not just for the sake of squad harmony but to reduce the wage bill too.