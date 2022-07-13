Opinion: Why Huddersfield Town are right to include key detail in potential Nottingham Forest agreement

Championship side Huddersfield Town are hoping to include a 20% sell-on clause in any deal that takes star man Lewis O’Brien to Nottingham Forest this summer, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Reds have reportedly made their move for the midfielder and teammate Harry Toffolo, with Steve Cooper looking to continue strengthening his side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

They are currently in a difficult situation with left wing-back Toffolo who only has one year left on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium – and that was after a 12-month extension was triggered on his current contract this summer to keep him in West Yorkshire.

With Premier League interest, it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on fresh terms at the club – but they have slightly more power at the negotiating table with O’Brien.

This is because the latter signed a contract last September to extend his stay at his current side until the summer of 2025, with a release clause of around £10m thought to have been part of this agreement.

Forest, however, want to purchase him for a smaller fee and though this could be bad for the short term for the Terriers, they can insert a sell-on clause into any agreement that doesn’t match or exceed his current release clause.

That will enable them to financially benefit from Forest potentially selling him on in the future – and there’s every chance he could go on to join a top-six team in the future considering the technical ability he possesses.

At 23, he has the ability to become so much better and will only improve if he gets the chance to train alongside a high calibre of players at the City Ground.

He will also get better by playing regularly in the top flight – and he will probably get the best chance to do so with the Reds considering he will probably be coming in as a starter and a replacement for former loanee James Garner.

This is why they would probably benefit more from including a sell-on clause in an agreement with Forest as opposed to a more established top-flight team – because there are no guarantees that he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet elsewhere.

Even if they do have to reduce their current 20% on future profits demand by a bit, they could still benefit hugely from a future sale.