Opinion: Why gambling on 27-y/o transfer target is a risk worth taking for Birmingham City

Birmingham City have had a very underwhelming season so far, with Aitor Karanka’s side in 18th position and just four points above the relegation zone.

As well as the poor results, fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the football Blues have played. A return of 17 goals in 23 games says it all; they just don’t score enough.

Whilst there are a host of reasons for that lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, there’s no denying that Karanka needs another striker in the January window.

So, the prospect of Connor Wickham, a supposed transfer target, moving to St. Andrew’s should appeal to the fans.

Firstly, there’s no point pretending bringing in the Crystal Palace man doesn’t come with risks. His injury record is a major concern, and he hasn’t delivered consistently for some time.

But, the brutal reality of Blues’ situation means they are in a position where they have to gamble.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Who was Blues' top scorer in the 2007/08 season when they were relegated from the Premier League? Olivier Kapo Mikael Forssell Seb Larsson Olivier Kapo

Financially, they can’t go and splash out big money on a new number nine that is proven at this level, it’s just not possible.

Instead, it’s about trying to help Karanka in different ways. Finding bargains, looking for good deals and hoping he can improve players.

And, Wickham has all the tools to succeed in the Championship. He has a real physical presence that ensures he can lead the line, something which suits the Spaniard’s approach.

As well as that, he has scored goals at this level in the past. Eight goals in 11 games with Sheffield Wednesday in the 13/14 season was the high point, and it’s something that the player would love to replicate over an entire campaign.

The fact Wickham is currently contracted to Palace, and has played in the Premier League with Sunderland, shows the talent is there. At his best, he is someone who had a very good all-round game and combined it with a drive to score goals.

Ultimately, the challenge is to keep him fit and to hope the 27-year-old still has the desire and luck to get his career back on track. In Birmingham City’s situation, it’s the sort of low-risk move, with a potentially huge gain, that they may have to take this month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.