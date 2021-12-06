Opinion: Why Fulham star needs to push for a loan move in January

After managing to secure a late equaliser against AFC Bournemouth on Friday night, Fulham are in good shape going into the Christmas period as they currently sit top of the table.

Recent draws may have been a barrier to further progress, but their current position has still allowed the club to retain a ‘feel-good factor’, something the fans, the coaching staff, the board and many of the players are benefitting hugely from in what has been a very enjoyable season for the Cottagers so far.

Losses against the likes of Blackpool and Reading earlier in the season may have been setbacks, but their form in front of goal during the campaign as a whole has been exceptional as the best attacking side in the league and this is a record they will want to maintain going forward.

Quiz: Has Aleksandar Mitrovic ever scored a goal for Fulham at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1) The John Smith’s Stadium? Yes No

But whilst the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho have been enjoying themselves this season, with the form scoring 21 goals already this term and the latter establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet at Craven Cottage, there are those that haven’t received as much game time as they would ideally want.

Rodrigo Muniz is one of them as mentioned in a previous piece, but he’s only 20 and is likely to win many more appearances throughout the campaign as an impact player, proving to be a real asset late on against Blackburn Rovers last month as he secured a brace.

But the same thing regarding game time can’t be said for 28-year-old Joe Bryan.

He may be the next option in the pecking order behind Antonee Robinson at left-back – but with manager Marco Silva possibly wanting to keep a settled back four throughout the campaign with little alterations between and during games – the ex-Bristol City man may find his game time at the club continues to be limited.

So far this season, Bryan has made just six second-tier appearances, playing a full 90 minutes in just two of those games.

One of these matches was the top-of-the-table clash against the Cherries last Friday, an exciting tie for him to be involved in, but he has a real decision to make in January considering he wasn’t utilised slightly earlier in the season against Derby County, a game in which Robinson was suffering from illness but still started.

Does he stay at the club and help them to compete for promotion but probably remain on the bench for most of it if Robinson stays fit? Or does he try to push for a temporary move away ahead of a potential permanent departure?

The Cottagers’ possible promotion back to the top flight may signal the end of his career in west London if new competition for Robinson is wanted – and that isn’t out of the question with Maxime Le Marchand leaving in the previous window. Playing more naturally as a centre-back, the Frenchman also filled in on the left-hand side at times.

At 28, Bryan still has plenty left to offer in the second tier as a regular starter.

And at his age, he should arguably be one of the first names on the teamsheet every week in the Championship and probably would be for most sides in the division, one reason why he has the right to ask for a loan spell away from the club to get more minutes under his belt.

In fairness, all it takes is one severe injury to United States international Robinson to potentially make him his current side’s first-choice option down the left for the remainder of the campaign.

But can he really rely on that?

Taking the leap now and moving to a new setting for the remainder may not bring him promotion joy and a medal to go with it, but it would certainly allow him to impress, make his case to Fulham boss Silva and potentially put himself in the shop window ahead of a possible permanent move away from the English capital.

This is why he needs to weigh up his future ahead of the upcoming winter window. In the end, his current side may not let him go considering his ability to step in seamlessly in the event of injuries and suspensions.

Nonetheless, his contract runs out in 2023, so they could be open to a permanent sale either in January or the summer to generate a respectable amount of revenue for his services, even with their option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Engaging in dialogue with the club now will help the left-back to get a move if that’s his wish – so his future is a dilemma he needs to solve prior to the new calendar year.