Opinion: Why Fulham player is right to take hardline stance on his future

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak has admitted he may seek a move away from Craven Cottage if he isn’t the club’s first-choice shot-stopper next term, speaking in an interview with Sport.sk.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a reasonably successful season in the English capital this term, biding his time on the bench during the early stages of the campaign but displacing Paolo Gazzaniga between the sticks in October and has been the Cottagers’ clear number one since then.

Making 31 league appearances this season, he has certainly made his case to manager Marco Silva to be firmly involved again next season, with the club securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, the Slovakian may be the victim of his own success with The Sun reporting in the latter stages of last month that his side were targeting moves for Burnley’s Nick Pope and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.

Also linked with ex-loanee Alphonse Areola in recent times, it seems as though the second-tier outfit are looking for a new shot-stopper once again, a cruel blow for Rodak who was replaced by the Frenchman during the 2020/21 campaign despite playing a big part in their promotion the previous term.

With these reports, history could repeat itself and this would leave the 25-year-old with a tough decision to make on his future, admitting to Sport.sk (via Hammy End) that he doesn’t want to be dropped to the bench again next season.

This gives the Cottagers a real dilemma to accompany their other transfer dilemmas this summer – because they really need to establish themselves as a top-tier force for the long term now after becoming something of a yo-yo club in recent years.

Not only would they ideally target their goalkeeping position then, but most of their team may need a revamp with the centre-back position one department that needs to be addressed to provide solidity at the back.

They will also need to replace those who will be leaving in the summer, including loanee Neco Williams and Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho, with £7m-rated Manor Solomon already being strongly linked with a move to west London.

Despite arguably needing a revamp though, they will need to be wise with the funds they have in case they fall through the trap door and into the Championship again – because they would need to comply with the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules if they returned to their current league.

Spending too much this summer would potentially risk breaking those rules if the 2022/23 campaign ends in failure, so Rodak should be kicking up a fuss in a bid to retain his starting spot and that could potentially persuade officials at Craven Cottage to invest in other areas instead.