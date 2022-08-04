Opinion: Why failed Nottingham Forest move could be a blessing in disguise for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet

Nottingham Forest have failed to agree personal terms with Burnley man Maxwel Cornet, according to last week’s report from talkSPORT.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer following their relegation – and Steve Cooper’s side are just one team believed to have been interested in luring him away from Lancashire.

He could be particularly useful for the Reds at this stage with Omar Richards currently out of action and the Ivorian able to play as a left wing-back, with his versatility a particularly useful asset for Steve Cooper to have if the East Midlands side manage to beat others to his signature.

Not only would he be useful at wing-back – but also as a winger if Forest wish to play with advanced wide men at some point during the 2022/23 campaign – something that’s possible with Cooper occasionally switching to a 4-2-3-1 system last term.

With Cornet recording nine goals in 26 league appearances during 2021/22, that sort of contribution from the wing could help to take pressure off the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson to score their goals.

Lewis Grabban has left the City Ground on the expiration of his contract after all, so having an extra injection of attacking firepower certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

And as he showed last season, Cornet can also play up front, particularly useful if the Premier League side want to operate with the 3-4-1-2 formation they have previously become accustomed to.

His presence could be vital if they want to cash in on the likes of Nuno da Costa and Lyle Taylor with Xande Silva now gone, or loan out Dale Taylor who is an exciting prospect as well as Mansfield Town’s Will Swan.

When injuries and suspensions start to bite, having someone like the Ivorian available would be helpful with his ability to operate in several positions. But would this move suit the player?

It could be argued that his versatility may maximise his game time in the top flight – but the 3-4-1-2 may not be accommodating for the Burnley man considering the options they already have at their disposal.

You would imagine Awoniyi would be one of the first names on the teamsheet up top along with Johnson, with the latter’s 19 goals during the 2021/22 season making the Welshman hard to drop.

And at left wing-back, neither the injured Richards nor Harry Toffolo came to the City Ground to be a third-choice option and that means Cornet isn’t guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet if he did make the move to the East Midlands.

On top of this, there are no guarantees that the Reds will survive during their first campaign back in the top flight and the 25-year-old could find himself in the same situation he finds himself in now in 12 months. These are some of the reasons why it may be a blessing that he hasn’t been able to agree personal terms.