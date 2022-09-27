Opinion: Why failed Chelsea transfer approach isn’t the worst outcome for Sheffield United star

Premier League giants Chelsea made an approach for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge during the summer before focusing on alternative target Denis Zakaria instead, according to The Star.

However, the Blues were only keen on taking him on loan and this was a key sticking point in negotiations, with the Blades not willing to sanction a temporary spell even if there was the option for it to become permanent.

Some would think this would have been frustrating for the Norwegian who will be desperate to prove himself at a higher level – and may have had the opportunity to win a considerable number of minutes for the West London outfit.

With the club competing in the English top flight, Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup this season, the midfielder would have had a decent chance of getting on the pitch in some games, even if he wasn’t going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Stamford Bridge.

Even competing at a higher level, regardless of how many minutes he gets, will have been a boost for the midfielder who may not have wanted to spend another season in the Championship following his current side’s failure to win promotion at the end of last term.

At Bramall Lane though, the 24-year-old knows he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet and with that, he has a real opportunity to put himself in the shop window between now and the January window.

He may not push for a move away during the winter – but he probably wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to compete in one of Europe’s top divisions if it came his way and he’s only likely to get offers if he plays as much as possible.

Looking at Graham Potter’s Blues, the Englishman has the likes of Zakaria, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher at his disposal when all options are available.

With this, Berge may not have even started in cup competitions and if his playing time had been limited in the English capital, interest in his services would have evaporated.

If the Blades had won promotion back to the top flight without him and he became a first-team regular at Bramall Lane once again, this gamble to link up with the Blues may have been worth it for the player.

But there are no guarantees Paul Heckingbottom’s side will clinch promotion this season.

He would have been in a nightmare scenario next summer if he was still a second-tier player at United but wasn’t the subject of interest of any club due to a limited amount of game time at Stamford Bridge.

In South Yorkshire, he can now focus on putting himself in the shop window, safe in the knowledge that he’s likely to be a regular starter.