Opinion: Why ex-Stoke loanee needs to take drastic action at parent side to force his way into Michael O’Neill’s transfer plans

Former Stoke City loanee Liam Moore will be gutted that his time at the bet365 Stadium is up already, his worst nightmare considering events in recent months.

A club statement released by parent club Reading back in January was a public humiliation of the highest order, not only stripping him of the captaincy but also his dignity as the second-tier side took aim at his perceived lack of loyalty to the club.

This anger is perhaps understandable considering this is the second time the centre-back had requested to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium after trying to force a move to the Premier League back in the summer of 2018.

Nonetheless, this was an unprecedented move by the Royals and although the club received a lot of criticism for the way they handled the situation, Moore himself was the subject of fan anger on social media.

Because of that, it’s impossible to see a way back for the defender in Berkshire and this is why being unable to put himself in the shop window at the bet365 Stadium was such a blow.

He even admitted back in February that he wanted to make his move to Staffordshire a longer-term one but considering how little time he had to make an impact there, making just six appearances for Michael O’Neill’s men before sustaining a season-ending injury, a permanent transfer looks unlikely at this stage.

Nonetheless, the Northern Irishman did praise Moore for his performances and this should give some much-needed hope to the latter in his quest to force his way out of the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

For the sake of his mental wellbeing and career, he needs to get out of Reading by hook or by crook.

Unfortunately, Stoke don’t seem to have the resources to put in a permanent bid for him when the summer comes along, even on a cut-price deal with O’Neill admitting that they will be working within a tight transfer budget.

The Royals won’t even be able to or want to offer a generous package if he was to offer to terminate his contract considering the strict business plan they need to work within as part of an agreement with the EFL.

That may leave him with no choice but to agree to leave the Royals for nothing if that’s possible as part of his contract terms, something he should be willing to do if he receives reassurances that he will be offered a deal at the bet365 Stadium.

At 29, the Staffordshire outfit should be willing to offer him a two or three-year contract, a move that would allow him to move closer to former club Leicester City, provide him with long-term financial security and give his family a settled place to live if he isn’t already based in this area.

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis returning to Manchester City in the summer and James Chester and Phil Jagielka out of contract at the end of this term, a fresh agreement for the Jamaican is a possibility so this is definitely a potential deal to keep an eye on.