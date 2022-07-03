Opinion: Why Derby County need to take transfer decision in key position

League One outfit Derby County have recruited ex-Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper Joe Wildsmith on a two-year contract, with his arrival being confirmed yesterday.

The Rams were and still are in desperate need of addressing this position during the summer window with Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos moving to league rivals Cardiff City and Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Both players fought well for the number one spot and although it was the former that managed to retain his starting place for much of the season, Dutchman Roos was probably key in maximising Allsop’s performance levels.

However, the one downside of signing Allsop last summer was the fact they had three senior goalkeepers on their wage bill because of this.

And though the ex-Wycombe Wanderers keeper can’t have been on a huge salary, especially considering embargo restrictions at that point, it was another wage on their books and another squad spot taken up with Roos and David Marshall already there.

They may not be in administration anymore – but they need to follow a business plan and with this – they will be limited in what they can do in the coming months in terms of incoming business.

This year, they simply cannot afford to take up a precious squad spot with a third goalkeeper considering the other areas that need to be addressed.

One thing that Derby did get right last year, however, is having two potential first-choice options competing ferociously for a starting place, helping to maximise standards as previously mentioned.

Wildsmith is someone that doesn’t have a huge amount of EFL experience under his belt despite the fact he’s 26 – but could easily shine if given the opportunity to play regularly at Pride Park.

Only playing 91 times in the top four tiers of English football and spending much of his time on the bench behind Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order last term, it’s important the 26-year-old has a strong competitor for his place between the sticks at Derby.

And if their financial situation allows it, they must bring in someone like current free agent Orjan Nyland who can come in and actively challenge, because the goalkeeping area is particularly crucial and it could be vital in determining which position they finish in next season.