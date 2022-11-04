Opinion: Why Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday can achieve their top two target

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 3rd in League One after a positive start to the season.

The Owls, who missed out in the play-offs last season after losing 2-1 on aggregate to Sunderland in the semi-finals, are just three points behind second placed Ipswich Town.

A comfortable 4-2 win over bottom side Burton Albion at Hillsborough on Saturday, combined with Ipswich’s dramatic late collapse in an incredible 4-4 draw at Charlton Athletic, closed the gap between the sides.

Can Wednesday go one better than last season and achieve their undoubted aim of automatic promotion?

Strength in depth

The main reason why Wednesday are more than capable of finishing in the top two is because they have arguably the strongest squad in the league on paper. Darren Moore has at least two players for every position and an enviable amount of quality in his squad.

Take Saturday’s game against the Brewers for example. Many eyebrows were raised when Moore opted for multiple changes, particularly leaving key players such as Will Vaulks, George Byers, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass all on the bench. He introduced Tyreeq Bakinson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru into the midfield and put Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson up front with Michael Smith. The changes paid off as Bakinson and Dele-Bashiru added strength and creativity against a side where the defensive protection of Vaulks and Byers was not necessarily needed. Wilks managed to get his first league goal for the club, whilst Paterson also put in an excellent performance and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, hitting the bar in the second half.

Wilks is a player who scored 19 goals in his last season at third tier level in a title-winning Hull City side, while Paterson has played Premier League football recently with Cardiff City. The fact that both have had such limited game time this season reinforces the strength in depth Moore has. Few League One clubs would be able to call upon substitutes like Gregory and Windass too, albeit both are regularly starters in Moore’s team.

The negative side to the amount of quality players Wednesday have is the inability to find a settled team, perhaps it could be said at times that Moore has too many options, giving him the temptation to tinker. One of the question marks against Moore from the Wednesday fan base is about his tactical limitations, so it remains to be seen whether can can maximise the full potential from this squad.

Against league leaders Plymouth Argyle in early October at Home Park, Moore opted to substitute Barry Bannan and Windass with the game level at 1-1. It felt like Wednesday lost their foothold in the game and invited pressure through these subs and Plymouth duly scored a late winner, with many feeling this was an example of Moore’s poor game management. Saturday’s changes too could easily have been used again him had he not got a positive result.

But overall, he has got more right than wrong tactically this season and as proven at the weekend, he can make effective and successful changes.

Defensive improvements

Undeniably Wednesday needed to improve their defensive record this season if they were to make a sustained challenge. Too many times last season they gave away cheap goals or late goals, denying crucial points that would have made all the difference. The Sunderland play-off games were a prime example of this weakness, with Sam Hutchinson’s mistake allowing Ross Stewart to score in the first-leg and Patrick Roberts’ decisive late goal in the second, but it had been a recurring theme through the season.

To address this, Moore acted early in the summer by bringing in some crucial defensive reinforcements. He signed goalkeeper David Stockdale from Wycombe, who had kept the most clean sheets in the league the previous season. Stockdale has added clear experience and organisation to the defence, with a calmness in playing out from the back and excellent distribution, as well as making some key saves. He admitted in a recent interview he will do whatever it takes to win games and made no apologies for trying to slow the game down at times. While this type of gamesmanship should not necessarily be encouraged, the ugly side of the game was something Wednesday were unable to do last year.

The additions of Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham, a promotion winner on each of his League One seasons and Ben Heneghan from Wimbledon introduced some much needed physicality and third tier experience into the team. Ihiekwe in particular has impressed, giving an assurance into the defence that felt like it could make a mistake at any point last season. Mark McGuinness has also shown his quality after signing on loan from Cardiff in the summer.

While Heneghan is injured for the season, Moore will soon be boosted by the return of Akin Famewo and Reece James, who was excellent prior to picking up his injury.

Wednesday’s defensive improvement is underlined by the fact they have kept eight clean sheets so far this season, the most in the league.

Excellent 2022 form

Since the beginning of this calendar year, no side has picked up more points than Wednesday. They have also scored 55 home goals since the turn of the year, more than any other side in England, including free-scoring Manchester City, emphasising how much of a fortress Hillsborough has become. Against Burton at the weekend, Wednesday scored four goals without really moving out of third gear and with their regular attackers on the bench, showing how threatening they can be.

One of the concerns going into this season was whether Wednesday could carry their excellent form from the second half of last season into this. If they can continue to improve as the season goes on as they did last year, they will be difficult to stop.

Wednesday are currently averaging exactly two points per game, which is said to be the average needed to achieve automatic promotion.

The main issue for Wednesday this season has been the form of Plymouth and Ipswich above them who are averaging even more than that. Argyle in particular have been relentless, showing an outstanding level of consistency. Recent 1-1 draws with Lincoln and Bristol Rovers were a reminder of the frustrating results which set Wednesday back last season and with such little margin for error, these types of results must be avoided. However, Ipswich have shown signs of weakness in recent weeks too, throwing away a number of leads, most notably at The Valley last weekend. They are also a side who have a history of making strong starts before falling down the table, so it remains to be seen whether they have the staying power this time around.

If Wednesday can keep up their current points per game ratio, it will likely be enough for them to make a return to the second tier.