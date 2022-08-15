Opinion: Why current Leeds United transfer stance may be good news for Blackburn Rovers star

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz isn’t at the top of Leeds United’s shortlist at this stage, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from the likes of the Whites and West Ham United in recent times, not exactly surprising considering his performances last season.

Recording 22 league goals during the 2021/22 campaign, he stepped up superbly in the absence of Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott to guide Rovers to a respectable league finish, something that came as a surprise to some considering his slow start to his time at Ewood Park.

In fairness, he did manage to score seven times and record five assists in 40 league games during the 2020/21 season – but that was perhaps expected considering he was part of such a successful frontline during that term with Armstrong and Elliott proving their worth.

2021/22 brought a different challenge for him as he was tasked with being Blackburn’s main talisman – and he passed that test with flying colours despite a disappointing end to the season, both in terms of his lack of goals and his side’s results.

This season is perhaps his toughest yet though, especially with a change in manager following years of stability under Tony Mowbray and the fact he has a huge amount of expectations on his shoulders following his 2021/22 heroics.

However, he has adapted to life superbly under Jon Dahl Tomasson, recording two goals and one assist in his opening three league games of 2022/23 and he will want to continue in this vein in the coming months.

Now he’s settled under Tomasson, it would perhaps be a risk if he secured a move to Elland Road at this stage, especially with no guarantees he will start under Jesse Marsch.

Looking at their front four from Saturday, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Brenden Aaronson all have a good chance of remaining above Chilean Brereton-Diaz in the pecking order in West Yorkshire.

And with Dan James and Luis Sinisterra also available as options, there are no guarantees the Blackburn man would force his way into the starting lineup even if Newcastle United-linked Harrison secures a move away from the Whites.

If Brereton-Diaz holds his nerve, he could enjoy another productive campaign at Blackburn and then assess his options at the end of the season with his contract expiring next summer.

And there’s every chance his side could be in the top flight this time next year if they can continue to maximise their points return, so it may be ill-advised to try and force a hasty Ewood Park exit at this stage.