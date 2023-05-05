Crystal Palace are interested in Coventry City's star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Football Insider.

There will be stiff competition for his signature, with the same report claiming Wolves, Leeds United, and Fulham are also keen on landing him.

The Sky Blues are said to be holding out for a £25m fee for their key man, according to talkSPORT. It is highly likely he will depart the Coventry Building Society Arena should Mark Robins' side fail to gain promotion via the play-offs.

Gyokeres is the second top goalscorer in the Championship this campaign, recording 21 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances so far this term, which means he has the most overall goal contributions of any player in the division, one ahead of top scorer Chuba Akpom.

This season isn't a one-off, either, with the 24-year-old notching 17 last season for Coventry and establishing himself as one of the most reliable marksmen in the league since then.

The Swedish international will have plenty of top flight suitors, alongside Palace who are said to be "monitoring" him and his situation currently.

Is a £25m deal for Gyokeres realistic for Crystal Palace?

Palace are an established Premier League club, who have only recently started to invest heavily into their playing squad over the last couple of summer windows, having neglected the recruitment side of matters somewhat previously.

It would represent a good chunk of their likely transfer budget, but could be a shrewd move to give them a different attacking dynamic.

Gyokeres has excellent hold up play and back to goal qualities, as well as becoming a more refined finisher game by game, and can also carry the ball in central spaces effectively, too. The Swede is worth the money and will prove it if someone is willing to pay it.

Should Gyokeres sign for Crystal Palace?

With Wilfried Zaha out of contract this summer, Palace could be looking for a new star forward to lead their attack.

Gyokeres may not be the same profile as Zaha, but he would thrive with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise supplying the goods to him. Due to his strong link-up play as a focal point, Gyokeres would also likely benefit his fellow wide forwards and attacking-midfielders as well, as we have seen this season with Coventry, laying on 10 assists already.

The main reason Palace should push the boat out is because of the fit between club and player. In their current predicament, most of their goals are coming from the wide players or more attack-minded midfielders, as not a single striker in their ranks has over six goals, with Eze and Zaha the clubs' current top scorers on eight and seven respectively.

Odsonne Edouard has had small purple patches of form, Jean-Phillipe Mateta is a good hold up player but lacks cutting edge in front of goal, and Jordan Ayew is a wide forward more often than not currently and at 31 is also aging out.

Gyokeres would combine the best out of a lot of these players in attack: he has the energy and intensity of Ayew, the hold up play of Mateta, and the cutting edge of Edouard, as well as being a better dribbler and ball carrier than all three. He is the 'complete' forward Palace require to fix their attack and complement the other options within the supporting cast behind him.

There isn't a better fit for the 24-year-old with any other club currently vying for his signature, and Palace's regular mid-table solidity should also help in aiding to persuade Gyokeres, too.