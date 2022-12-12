Opinion: Why Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton and West Ham would regret missing out on Coventry City star

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is the subject of interest from Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton and West Ham, according to a last month’s exclusive Football League World report.

That will come as a blow to the Sky Blues who will be desperate to keep hold of the 24-year-old after seeing him record nine goals in 20 league appearances this term, proving to be an integral asset both when Callum O’Hare was unavailable and when the advanced midfielder returned too.

He may not have scored against Reading at the weekend – but he was still a lively figure and the fact he may count his showing at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as one of his poorer performances just goes to show how good he is.

His movement and pace caused problems for the Royals’ defence and on another day with luck on the Sky Blues’ side, he probably would have got himself on the scoresheet once again, taking his league tally for the season to double figures.

Burnley are another side believed to be interested in taking him away from the Coventry Building Society Arena ahead of the winter window – and that comes as no real surprise considering Halil Dervisoglu could be on his way out of Turf Moor.

Scoring 17 times in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign, that was probably the defining season of Gyokeres’ career considering he wasn’t overly impressive during 2020/21.

Thriving at this level for some time now, it’s no surprise that top-flight clubs have looked into the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League following the end of his time at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Sweden international has also displayed his ability to play in a front two and on his own, giving managers of top-tier sides the opportunity to make tactical alterations without Gyokeres becoming a problem.

And with just 18 months left on his deal, clubs are less likely to be priced out of a move for the 24-year-old than they would be if he had a longer-term contract in the Midlands, so teams at the top level should be confident of being able to secure a deal for the forward with the income they generate from TV deals, sponsorship agreements, playing sales and other sources.

At 24 as well, he could easily be sold on for more (in the future) than they would pay for him and that’s just another reason why top-tier clubs should be looking to recruit him.

He’s only going to get better, so what do the likes of Palace, the Toffees, the Saints and the Hammers have to lose if they bring him in?