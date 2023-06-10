Leeds United are interested in a potential move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, Football League World understands.

The Brazilian was 90 minutes away from the Premier League after scoring the crucial winner in the play-off semi against Middlesbrough, with his goal separating the two teams in the end.

And coming into the final against Luton Town, this clash looked set to be a very even one. That turned out to be the case with Hamer scoring an equaliser following Jordan Clark's opener - and the game went all the way to penalties.

Fankaty Dabo was the unlucky man to miss his penalty in the end - and that consigned the Sky Blues to another season in the Championship - though their achievements during the 2022/23 campaign should not be ignored.

How long has Gustavo Hamer got left on his contract?

Unless they have an option to trigger an extension in his deal, Hamer only has one year left on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena and that could force the Sky Blues to cash in on him.

His sale could potentially allow Mark Robins' men to offer Viktor Gyokeres a better deal too, so it wouldn't be a huge shock to see the midfielder leave.

Hamer's contract situation is a boost for Leeds who will want to secure his services for a reasonably cheap deal following their return to the second tier.

Why should Gustavo Hamer reject a move to Leeds United?

Although Robins' men may be down about their play-off final result and may suffer a bit of a hangover because of it, they seem to be on the rise at the moment.

Player sales may hinder their ability to remain at the top end of the division, but with Doug King at the helm, Robins will surely be backed and you could back the Sky Blues' boss to make the most of the funds he's given considering the track record he has.

With this in mind, it would be a surprise if the Midlands outfit aren't in the promotion mix again next season and even if they don't manage to secure promotion, Hamer will have the chance to leave considering his contract expires next year.

A move to Leeds may be appealing because he could win plenty of game time there as well - but they aren't guaranteed to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking. It feels as though Hamer would be making a sideways move if he did seal a switch to Elland Road.

If the midfielder is to move on this summer, he should be looking to join a top-flight club and it wouldn't be a shock to see him attract interest from teams in Europe's top leagues.

The last thing he should be doing is signing a long contract with another second-tier side - because promotion isn't guaranteed and if he spends too much longer in this division - it could affect his ability to go on and fulfil his full potential.