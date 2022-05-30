Opinion: Why Coventry City move for 19-year-old may pay dividends

Coventry City are currently weighing up a move for Crystal Palace forward Luke Plange ahead of the summer transfer window, as per a report from The Sun.

The Sky Blues are looking to build towards a top-six finish this summer after narrowly missing out at the end of the 2021/22 campaign – but will probably need to do this on a shoestring budget once again with the club not generating a huge fee on a player in the last year.

This is why it’s no real surprise to see Mark Robins’ side reportedly in the race for another loanee, with the temporary additions of Ian Maatsen and Jake Clarke-Salter working out well for them last term.

Quiz: The big Coventry City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Sky Blues fan

1 of 25 1. Who did Coventry sign Matty Godden from? Birmingham City Hull City Peterborough United Ipswich Town

Plange, 19, was involved in a relegation battle with Derby County last term but can come away from that campaign with his head held high, stepping up out of the blue and recording four goals and two assists in 26 league appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side.

This may not be the most attractive record for a side like the Sky Blues who will be hoping to push at the higher end of the division next term – but this was still a respectable achievement considering it was his first season of senior football – making the step up seamlessly and proving to be a real asset for the Rams.

With this experience under his belt, he will be a better player going into the 2022/23 campaign and with a side that now has off-field stability and creative players like Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer, he could thrive in this healthy environment.

Also becoming accustomed to the Midlands during his time at Pride Park, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle into life at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

From Coventry’s point of view, he would be a good fourth option to have in the forward department alongside Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden and Martyn Waghorn, with the teenager’s arrival potentially enabling Fabio Tavares to gain experience elsewhere.

At 21, Tavares needs regular game time and won’t get that in the Midlands next term as things stand, so it would probably be a big benefit if Plange was to take his place temporarily.

One potential negative of this possible transfer is the fact Palace may insert penalties into this loan agreement if their forward doesn’t win enough game time, penalties that could potentially come into force considering how prolific Gyokeres and Godden can be at the top of their game and could be regular starters together because of that.

However, the latter hasn’t made more than 30 appearances in a single season since his arrival in 2019 and with this, Plange could potentially gain a decent amount of pitch minutes under his belt.

And aside from these penalties, this could be a reasonably cheap deal with Patrick Vieira’s side potentially willing to pay a percentage of his wages and waive a loan fee just so their youngster can secure a move to a side likely to be competing at the right end of the second tier during 2022/23.

As mentioned earlier, they will be working within a limited budget and ideally need to bring in a permanent left wing-back to provide them with a proper option there, with Jake Bidwell not able to provide the attacking intent needed. That permanent addition will cost money though, so having cheaper signings like Plange can only be a good thing.