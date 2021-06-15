Opinion: Why Cardiff should take a punt on 20-year-old before another EFL club swoops

Cardiff City have already begun their summer recruitment early doors with the signing of Luton Town striker James Collins, but Mick McCarthy knows that more will be needed to turn the Bluebirds into a play-off team.

The former Ireland boss managed to pick the squad up following a bad run of form under Neil Harris, and the focus will be on next season already to try and push into that top six.

McCarthy has gotten rid of some experience in the form of Joe Bennett and Junior Hoilett, and there’s clearly some areas on the pitch that need to be addressed.

Left-wing-back for starters needs two bodies and even with the addition of Collins, more strikers may need to come in if McCarthy goes with two up-front.

And an interesting name has emerged as a target for Cardiff in the form of non-league hot-shot Kyle Hudlin.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Cardiff have asked the question of the 20-year-old forward, who is the tallest player in England standing at 6 ft 9 in and only joined National League side Solihull Moors back in October.

Before that, Hudlin was playing in the 11th tier of English football in the Midland League with Solihull United so it was always going to be a gamble stepping up six levels, but he shone for the Birmingham-based side.

Having scored 10 goals in 39 outings for the Moors this past season, Hudlin is now attracting interest, with the Yorkshire trio of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield also linked last month to the towering striker.

And with Mick McCarthy historically favouring a direct style with his teams, it comes as no surprise that he and Cardiff are taking an interest in his signature.

Is Hudlin worth a punt for the Bluebirds though? I’d say he is.

He is still evidently a raw talent and it’s not even been a year since he stepped up to National League level, however watching highlights of Hudlin suggests he’s a lot more than just a goliath target man that head crosses in.

Hudlin has scored backheels, powered them in from the edge of the box and even dribbled with the ball at his feet before firing home – so he’s no one-trick pony.

He may need some development before being involved in Championship games as the step up from the fifth tier to the Championship is a massive one, but there’s no reason why someone as young as Hudlin can’t develop into a good striker and he could have a great player to learn off in Kieffer Moore should Cardiff complete a move.