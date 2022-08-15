Opinion: Why Cardiff City need to stick with Max Watters

Despite Cardiff City’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off last weekend, many fans have called for Max Watters to be taken out of the Bluebirds line-up following a series of misses.

Watters was taken off at half-time by Steve Morison, but presenter Michelle Owen confirmed during the Sky broadcast that this was due to unwellness rather than a difficult first 45 from a finishing standpoint which saw Watters fail to score with 3 shots on target.

But speaking in the post-match press conference, Steve Morison was staunch in his defence of the 23-year-old striker, praising his all-round play while also saving some choice words for those who have written Watters off already:

“If you’re getting chances and don’t put them in the back of the net, you dust down and you crack on. Max has been unbelievable today and he was because he nearly, nearly scored. If he had scored we’d all be waxing lyrical about him. That’s the margins.”

Morison’s statement wasn’t without merit. As a lone striker against a back-three he constantly harried the defence, and ran his socks off for 45 minutes. It was Watters’ run into the box which created space at the back post for Jaden Philogene to score his first for the club and Cardiff’s winning goal.

That being said, Cardiff could and should have been comfortably ahead with the game sewn up by the time Watters’ cameo ended, and in the end they had left-back Jamilu Collins’ unbelievable slide tackle on Scott Hogan to thank for the three points.

Cardiff and Steve Morison are left in a tough position. New signing Kion Etete waits in the wings to replace a misfiring Watters, but the former Spurs striker is only 20 and himself missed a gilt-edged headed chance in the second half. Watters is a player who relies on confidence, as evident from his red-hot form at Crawley Town, and Morison is correct to say that a lot of the criticism directed his way has been unfair.

However, the manager’s pleas for harmony do ring somewhat hollow when, just 6 months ago, Morison hooked off Watters after just 37 minutes in a February win against Coventry City, before declaring that the striker “wasn’t good enough”. If Morison is choosing to throw his weight fully behind Watters as City’s number 9, it will need to be more consistent than this.

At the moment, the striker just needs one to go in, any way whatsoever. He had an excellent chance one-on-one with John Ruddy on Saturday, but narrowly fluffed his lines. It’s easy to forget that the former Crawley and MK Dons hitman is only 23, and has plenty of time to grow and develop. If he can get one, it’s very easy to see Watters bagging plenty of goals in this new, expansive Cardiff system.

All he needs is time and a run of games, which despite Steve Morison’s strong rhetoric at the weekend is far from guaranteed.