Opinion: Why Burnley were right to reject Everton’s bid for 29-cap international

Burnley have rejected a bid from Premier League side Everton for the services of key man Maxwel Cornet, according to yesterday’s Patreon update from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Ivorian is a wanted man this summer after impressing during his first season in the English top flight, recording nine goals in 26 league appearances as he adapted well following his £12.9m move from French side Lyon last year.

Frank Lampard’s side are one of several teams believed to be interested in luring him away from Turf Moor this summer – and reportedly launched a loan-to-buy bid to officials in Lancashire to consider – an offer that was unsurprisingly rejected.

With the Clarets now plying their trade in the Championship, they will either want to hold on to their best players or get as much money as their can for them now, something that managed to do for Nick Pope and Nathan Collins with Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers likely to be paying a substantial amount for their services up front.

This wouldn’t happen if Cornet arrived at Goodison Park on loan, so Vincent Kompany’s side were right to reject that offer.

Not only were they right to reject it because of the fact they wouldn’t receive a huge amount of money up front – but also because they should be waiting for a side to trigger his release clause and take the matter out of their hands.

Still having four years left on his contract, there is no pressure to sell him before the end of the summer window and there isn’t a shortage of interest in his signature either, with Chelsea, Fulham, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur also believed to have been keeping tabs on his situation at different points during the summer.

This interest isn’t likely to have ceased considering how much he impressed during the 2021/22 campaign, also proving to be a versatile asset as someone who can play out wide and up front, making him fully worth the £17.5m release clause.

Anything less than that shouldn’t be accepted unless the 29-cap international actively pushes for a move away, something that’s unlikely to happen with the 25-year-old maintaining his professionalism thus far.

Ideally, the Clarets need to retain at least one of their key stars beyond the summer to lift morale in the fanbase and give themselves the best chance of promotion, with Ismaila Sarr’s impact at Watford during the 2020/21 season showing how much of a difference one top-class player can make in the second tier.

And until that £17.5m clause is met, they shouldn’t be thinking about cashing in unless it’s for very exceptional circumstances.