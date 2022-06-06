Opinion: Why Burnley should be focusing their transfer efforts on other areas despite links with Premier League player

Burnley are currently weighing up a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric as a potential replacement for Nick Pope this summer, according to a report from The Sun.

The Kosovan enjoyed a reasonably productive spell with Adana Demirspor during the 2021/22 campaign, conceding a respectable 38 goals in 31 league matches and recording nine clean sheets in the process.

Finding himself behind the likes of Ederson and Zack Steffen in the pecking order, he’s unlikely to be heavily used by Pep Guardiola from next term and this is where the Clarets could pounce, with incoming manager Vincent Kompany already having good relations with the top-tier giants from his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Already being linked with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the Clarets may borrow quite a few players from City this summer and that would provide the Lancashire outfit with cheap options, an ideal weapon for the club to utilise considering they need to pay back a hefty loan to MSD Holdings.

They could potentially utilise the fee they may generate from the sale of £40m-rated Pope to provide them with a respectable transfer budget to use – but considering the options the Clarets already have between the sticks – do they really need to invest in the goalkeeping department even if their current first-choice shot-stopper departs?

Wayne Hennessey’s contract at Turf Moor doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023 and with the 35-year-old shining for Wales against Ukraine yesterday, it just goes to show he can perform on a big stage.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell also enjoyed a reasonably decent season at Sheffield Wednesday last term and could be a decent first-team asset for the Lancashire side, with a younger shot-stopper potentially being promoted as a third-choice option.

They may be able to recruit Muric for a small loan fee and even have his wages partially subsidised by City – but there may be penalties in this potential loan agreement if he fails to get enough game time under his belt.

And having three senior goalkeepers in their ranks could be costly for the Clarets, especially with the need to address other areas in the next few months. The centre-back area needs to be looked at with James Tarkowski set to leave the club on the expiration of his current deal – and the 29-year-old’s departure will leave a big hole in their defence.

This is why the money they may make from Pope’s possible sale needs to be used in this department, as well as in the forward area with interested clubs able to trigger Maxwel Cornet’s £17.5m release clause at any point during the summer window.

So at this stage, Muric should be far down in their list of priorities with their existing options already able to do a sufficient job in the second tier, even minus Pope.