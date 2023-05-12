Burnley could see plenty of players go out on loan in the summer, with CJ Egan-Riley potentially one first-teamer who could secure another temporary exit.

Denis Franchi, Luke McNally and Bailey Peacock-Farrell are just some of the other players who may leave Turf Moor when the summer comes along, with additions in the summer potentially pushing them further down the pecking order.

Some of these players will benefit hugely from playing elsewhere, with a loan exit likely to help them win more game time and with that, speed up their development.

Should Michael Obafemi go out on loan?

Obafemi is another player who's in a delicate stage of his career, with the Irishman only turning 23 in July.

He's getting to the stage of his career where he simply must start every week to give him the best chance of fulfilling his potential, but he hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet since his arrival at Turf Moor.

It's not as if he can go back to Swansea City to weigh up his future this summer - because he's guaranteed to be a Burnley player next season.

He faces a sizeable amount of competition for a starting spot in Lancashire, with Jay Rodriguez and Lyle Foster for company and the Clarets' boss usually operating with just one player up top.

At this point, Obafemi hasn't done anything to suggest that he should be a regular starter after scoring just twice and recording one assist in 14 appearances for the Championship title-winners.

With this, he has to face the possibility of spending much of the 2023/24 campaign either on the bench or in the stands. If he leaves on loan though, he could easily start in the second tier every week after enjoying a successful 2021/22 campaign at Swansea.

Which clubs could be suitable loan destinations?

Blackburn Rovers are in desperate need of more attacking firepower with the club failing to replace George Hirst in January and needing to bring in someone to fill the void that Ben Brereton Diaz will create with his departure.

They could be competing at the top end of the second tier again next season and that will suit Obafemi who will be keen to be a part of a promotion-chasing team again.

Preston North End could also be a suitable choice for the 22-year-old with Ryan Lowe in desperate need of some forwards following the departures of Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott on the expiration of their loan spells at Deepdale.

Further down the division, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town could benefit from strengthening their forward departments but if a team like Blackburn are in the race for him, they may find it hard to secure his signature.

There are plenty of potentially suitable destinations for the forward though and this is why he should be weighing up what to do ahead of the summer window.