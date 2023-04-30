Burnley and Brighton are interested in signing Liverpool's James Milner, according to a report from The Athletic.

Signing a one-year extension last summer, his deal at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season and this could allow the interested duo to swoop in and seal an agreement for him.

The 37-year-old has been an important player for the Reds during his time on Merseyside, but he has rarely started this season and with this in mind, Jurgen Klopp's side may opt to release him.

Even if they don't, there are no guarantees that the former England international will put pen to paper on a new contract, so the Clarets may fancy their chances of sealing a deal.

However, Brighton will be a very attractive destination for the experienced midfielder considering they are on the rise in the Premier League, establishing themselves as a real force under Graham Potter and potentially being taken to the next level now by current boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Why should Burnley recruit James Milner?

Manager Vincent Kompany took a risk last summer by bringing in quite a few players who hadn't played in England before, including Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury. Josh Cullen had played in England in the past - but he's another player who didn't have a huge amount of senior playing time in this country under his belt.

All four have thrived though and that may persuade the 37-year-old to pursue a similar transfer strategy.

However, it does feel as though they need some players who have proved themselves in the English top tier before because they have sold quite a few players that had thrived at that level before, including Nick Pope, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet.

Thankfully, they have managed to retain the likes of Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez, but someone like Milner could also help the likes of Benson and Zaroury to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Not only would his on-field contributions be valuable - but his presence in the dressing room would also be valuable.

Not known to cause off-field trouble and establishing himself as a real role model, it certainly can't harm the Clarets to bring someone of his calibre in.

And considering he may only join on a one-year deal, this is a low-risk signing that shouldn't cost the Lancashire outfit a huge amount.

The Vincent Kompany factor

Kompany and Milner played with each other at Manchester City in the past - and that could potentially help to persuade the latter to sign for the Clarets.

Brighton may be in a better position than Kompany's men at this stage as an established top-flight outfit - but the Liverpool man may want to stay in the top flight regardless of who he signs for and that could mean he's open to a switch to Turf Moor.

Milner has also spent the vast majority of his career up north, something that could work in the Championship league leaders' favour.

That's why they shouldn't pull out of this race even though the Seagulls are also interested in him.