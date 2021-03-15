Opinion: Why Bristol City must make this transfer decision despite player’s shortfalls

Famara Diedhiou is a player which is bound to have divided opinion for much of the campaign amongst the Bristol City faithful.

The towering Senegalese frontman has been both brilliant and frustrating in patches for the Robins under first Dean Holden and now Nigel Pearson throughout what has been a turbulent season at Ashton Gate.

His ten goals across all competitions for the Championship side do however create grounds for optimism over his long-term future with the club, with the former club record signing showing signs of a renaissance under the stewardship of Pearson.

Of course, despite his improved showings under the new manager, the target man’s contract is one of many which is set to expire come June and as a result questions have been asked about whether he will be wearing a red shirt past the summer or not.

The months to follow are sure to prove crucial for the 28-year-old with his goals having dried up of late – he has only scored twice in his last 10 league games – however many will have begun to acknowledge the big role he plays in the team’s new style of platy under Pearson.

Diedhiou has become a focal point of the club’s attacks, albeit it not a potent one, with his hold up play and aerial ability allowing him to create chances for others.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Bristol City – But do they really?

1 of 16 1. Marcus Trescothick True False

Indeed, it has been reported in the past that the experienced frontman is keen to extend his stay with the club he has called home since 2017, however it is also said that he has turned down several offers of a new deal as he weighs up his options.

His future has also been a subject for debate at boardroom level, with CEO Mark Ashton even going as far to say earlier in the campaign that the club wouldn’t be alarmed if they did indeed lose the player for nothing next summer during an interview with the Bristol Post:

“I don’t think it would.

“There’s nothing more I’d like than for Famara to sign a new contract with this football club. I brought him in, let’s be clear.

“He has some things to sort out with his representatives. We made him an offer at the back end of the summer. That was one of the biggest contract offers that this football club has ever made to a player. Ever.

“We’ve offered all sorts of deals: long and short term, but we’ve not heard back yet.”

Despite his numerous shortfalls this term, Diedhiou is still the club’s joint highest scorer in the league alongside fellow frontman Nahki Wells and as a result surely the Robins would be keen to hold onto him past the summer.

Even if it is to just preserve the player’s value in order to sell him on further down the line, letting him go for free wouldn’t make sense from both a financial and sporting perspective and for that reason Bristol City and Famara Diedhiou’s relationship should be maintained not severed.