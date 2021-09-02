Opinion: Why bringing in fans favourite will transform Birmingham City in many ways this season

Birmingham City had an extremely busy window, with several new signings already making an instant impact for Lee Bowyer’s side.

But, there will only be one player that the fans are looking forward to watching when Derby visit St. Andrew’s in nine days time – and that will be new recruit Troy Deeney.

The striker joined his boyhood club on Deadline Day, signing a two-year contract with Blues and his arrival was met with widespread positivity from the fans on social media and online.

With a few promotion wins under his belt and a physicality that makes him the ideal number nine for Bowyer’s direct style, it’s easy to see how he will fit in on the pitch.

However, the impact of Deeney will go beyond the goals he scores over the coming months.

Firstly, he is a leader, which is why he captained Watford for so long, and it’s clear that he’s a player his teammates will respect, whilst the demands that he places on the group will ensure that high standards are maintained throughout the campaign. That mentality can be crucial as the team look to make this a memorable year.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Birmingham City?

1 of 20 Yan Valery Yes No

As well as that, he will help build a real bond with the fans, as one of them himself. Even though Blues’ support haven’t really turned on the team in recent years, they have understandably been livid with some off-field decisions that have been made. Therefore, the mood around the club had been negative.

The appointment of Bowyer did a lot to mend that, along with certain figures departing, and seeing Deeney in royal blue ensures there is now a positivity surrounding the club that hasn’t existed for some time.

The fans have a trust in the manager, they love the desire the team shows and they will have one of their own leading the line.

So, for the first time in a long time, Blues will be looking, and expecting, to make a big impact on the Championship this season and Deeney will be key to that as he leads the charge for the club he loves.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.