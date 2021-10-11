Opinion: Why Brennan Johnson should stay at Nottingham Forest amid interest from Premier League clubs

The interest around Brennan Johnson is not going to slow down as we edge towards the January transfer window and Nottingham Forest will have the dilemma of whether to cash in or hold on to the 20-year-old once again.

Johnson was the subject of a £7 million bid from Brentford towards the back end of the summer transfer window and the Bees may well reignite their interest come the end of the year.

The exciting youngster caught the eye mainly in his loan spell at Lincoln City last season, popping up with 13 goals and 14 assists as the Imps made their way to an unexpected play-off final appearance. After posting numbers like that it is no wonder clubs were circling but Brentford were the most forward in arriving at the negotiation table.

Johnson would be well advised to stay at the City Ground where his contract runs until the end of the next season. The competition for places at Brentford, particularly in Johnson’s position, is fierce with the likes of Tariqe Fosu and Joel Valencia both waiting in the wings.

Not only could the 20-year-old struggle for regular game should he depart but he would miss out on playing a key role in the Reds’ project under Steve Cooper.

Cooper has finished in the top six in both of his seasons in senior football management and if Forest can carry on their current form, ten points from their last four games, then they will be in the mix come the end of the season.

22 questions about Nottingham Forest away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Nottingham Forest's away kit this season is primarily what colour? Navy Brown Orange White

The Reds have other precocious talents at the club that will be getting monitored by higher level clubs with Joe Worrall, Djed Spence, James Ganrer and Alex Mighten all expected to play above the second tier at some point in their careers.

It is not like Johnson will not get much attention if he chooses to remain at the City Ground.

Cooper has an outstanding record of developing young players from his time with the Liverpool and England youth teams and Swansea City.

Cooper took on Marc Guehi; Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ben Cabango, Freddie Woodman, Joe Rodon, Ben Wilmot, Connor Roberts and Rhian Brewster and made them better players with the Swans.

If Brennan Johnson should put his trust in anyone with his future it is Steve Cooper and things will fall into place at the right time.