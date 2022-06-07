Opinion: Why Bolton Wanderers should consider transfer swoop for 26-year-old Championship player

Bolton Wanderers have had an excellent return to League One, with the side continuing their upwards momentum and sealing a spot in the top half of the third tier upon their first season back.

At one point, it even looked like the side might end up in or near the play-off spots. As the campaign came to a close, those dreams shattered but that doesn’t mean the club can’t continue to push on and build next time around.

With some talent in their ranks and Ian Evatt at the helm, they have already become one of the most solid sides in the division. They won’t want to take a backwards step next season and their boss won’t let them if he stays on.

That will likely mean plenty of smart recruitment during the offseason to ensure they stay strong in most areas – and one name that they could look at adding to their ranks is Josh Harrop from Preston North End.

A deal would make sense and he could be available for relatively cheap too. The 26-year-old has been placed on the transfer list by his club, with their new boss Ryan Lowe not seeing the former Man United man as part of his plans going forward.

That isn’t to say he is a bad player by any means – Harrop has instead had some bad luck with injuries and staying in the side and with other players now moving up the pecking order in his absence, there just doesn’t appear to be any room for him at Deepdale.

He’s certainly got a solid enough record in the Championship that could show he could be a success in League One. Last time that he had a solid run of games for PNE in the second tier – which led to 16.2 lots of 90 minutes – he managed a total of five goals and one assist. A loan to Ipswich – where he managed just three starts – resulted in one assist still.

His last spell away from the club with Fleetwood ended in disappointment due to injury but if he can stay match fit, he could be a solid option for the club.

Bolton often operate with an attacking midfielder, which is where Harrop thrives. If they opt not to play someone just behind the strikers, then he can also operate as a winger if needed. Throw in the fact that Dapo Afolayan is also attracting interest from elsewhere and a deal makes even more sense. He could be a replacement for the player or could simply be used as a rotation option to give Afolayan some rest.

Finally, Harrop could be available on the cheap considering he is no longer needed by Preston. A deal then would make plenty of sense and could help Bolton to kick on next season.