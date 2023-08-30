Highlights Blackburn Rovers are searching for a center forward signing before the transfer window closes, as their lack of options in that position cost them in the previous season.

They have approached Chelsea for a loan deal for striker Mason Burstow, who has shown potential and could benefit from game time at Ewood Park.

Burstow could thrive at Blackburn, as the club has had success with previous Premier League loanees and he would have the opportunity to learn from manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who was a successful center forward in his playing days.

As we enter the final days of the summer transfer window, Blackburn Rovers are continuing to search for a much needed centre forward signing.

Having failed to bring in a player in that position during last season's January transfer window, injuries to other options to lead the line proved costly for Rovers, who were unable to take the numerous chances they had to turn several drawn games into wins.

That would prove costly come the end of the campaign, when Jon Dahl Tomasson's side missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs on goal difference.

Not surprisingly therefore, Tomasson has consistently expressed his desire to bring in an genuine natural centre forward option, over the course of the summer transfer window.

While that signing is so far yet to materialise, Blackburn have been linked with a number of centre forward options throughout the course of the summer, a trend that shows little signs of stopping, even as the deadline gets ever closer.

Blackburn make move for Chelsea prospect

According to recent reports from Football Insider, Blackburn have now approached Chelsea over a loan deal for striker Mason Burstow.

Having previously scored six goals in 23 games across all competitions for Charlton Athletic at senior level, Burstow left the Addicks to join Chelsea back in the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old has since made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

However, it has been suggested that Burstow will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes if, as planned, Chelsea sign a striker of their own this week.

As a result, it is thought that Blackburn, along with other clubs, are now taking an interest in a loan deal for Burstow, and there is certainly an argument to be made that Rovers, would be a good destination for the striker for the coming campaign.

Opportunities likely at Ewood Park

The main priority for any player during their time out on loan with another club, is to get the experience of game time they need to further their develop and improve their game, before returning to their parent club.

That is something that Burstow should be in a good position to enjoy, should he make the move to Ewood Park this week.

Given how much Tomasson has stressed the need to bring in a centre forward this summer, you get the feeling he would be keen to use whoever has been brought in to fill that role in the side, which could lead to game time for the 20-year-old.

Indeed, with other attacking options such as Sam Gallagher and Niall Eniss having been hampered by availability and fitness this season, Rovers have been forced to rely on relatively untested 19-year-old Harry Leonard to lead the line so far this season.

As a result, you feel there would be chances for Burstow to make a spot in the side his own at Ewood Park, giving him the chance to get the game time he no doubt wants.

Meanwhile, the success that Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed in the past with other Premier League loanees such as Harvey Elliott, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jan Paul van Hecke, should give Chelsea confidence that Burstow could thrive at Ewood Park.

That could be particularly pertinent for a centre forward such as Burstow, given he would be getting the chance to learn off someone who enjoyed a great deal of success in that position in their playing days, in the form of Tomasson.

Getting used to the weight of responsibility

A move to Blackburn would also present something of a useful challenge for Burstow looking ahead in his career.

Having just missed out on the play-offs by such a narrow margin last season, the club will no doubt have aims of going one better this time around, with Tomasson himself admitting he is ambitious with his plans for the club.

Rovers have made a reasonably encouraging start in their attempts to do just that, sitting ninth in the early Championship standings with seven points from four league games.

Adding a centre forward to be a consistent source of goals would further increase expectations that Rovers can make that break into the top six this season, and if he is the man brought into do that job, it would put some pressure on Burstow.

That though, could be a good thing for the 20-year-old, since it would give him a useful experience to learn and draw from, if he wants to help Chelsea push for trophies at first-team level in the years to come.

With all that in mind, it does feel as though a move to Blackburn for the coming campaign, is one that certainly ought to be appealing for Burstow, as he weighs up his options over the course of the next few days.