Opinion: Why Birmingham City should opt against potential transfer swoop for ex-Chelsea player

Championship side Birmingham City will target former Chelsea striker Diego Costa if Maxi Lopez was to secure a takeover of the second-tier side, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The 33-year-old last plied his trade at Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro, leaving in the early stages of this calendar year but could work his way back up to match speed if he arrives at St Andrew’s in time for pre-season.

This would be a sensational move for a side where only two forwards have lived up to expectations in the West Midlands this term, with Scott Hogan recording 10 goals in 36 league appearances and Lyle Taylor proving to be a shining star since his temporary arrival from Nottingham Forest in January.

However, the ex-Charlton Athletic striker is set to head back to the City Ground if he hasn’t already and this could leave Lee Bowyer’s side with a lack of attacking firepower without an addition or two in the coming months.

At the same time though, they must manage their wage bill in a sustainable manner and with several strikers set to be at their disposal in the summer with Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko returning from their loan spells, they would ideally want to offload a few players before recruiting anyone.

Cosgrove and Leko could be two players that are made available for a transfer with Lukas Jutkiewicz a player they probably regret handing a new deal to.

If they manage to cash in on the trio, that could provide room on the wage bill for Costa to come in, though he will need to accept a modest wage compared to other contracts he signed earlier in his career.

Many Blues supporters would welcome the Brazilian with open arms considering his pedigree and if he can perform to a respectable level, he may play a huge part in keeping the club afloat in the second tier once again.

However, this potential addition feels as though it would just be a statement signing, one of style rather than substance despite his CV and in their quest to build for the long term, something they need to do if they want to climb up the division, they should probably opt against this move.

This long-term vision is likely to include recruiting younger players, something technical director Craig Garnder has already hinted at and it would be hard to see him sanction a move for the ex-Chelsea unless he accepts a four-figure wage per week.

Because of his age, he may only be with the club for a year and this won’t exactly provide the stability the West Midlands outfit need, so this is probably a move they should be turning away from.