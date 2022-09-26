Opinion: Why Birmingham City player is right to take current transfer stance

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is happy to remain at St Andrew’s despite being the subject of Premier League interest, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old made his first-team breakthrough in the West Midlands last term, recording 21 appearances in all competitions which is an impressive total considering he hasn’t proved himself elsewhere.

How much playing time he would get this season was previously uncertain when former manager Lee Bowyer left the club – but current boss John Eustace has taken a chance on the teenager – even allowing him to be one of the first names on the teamsheet during the early stages of the campaign.

James hasn’t been able to record as many minutes in the Blues’ last few games and was even an unused substitute against Coventry City before the international break – but will have been delighted with how much he has been able to play during the 2022/23 campaign thus far.

He must be especially pleased considering how many midfield options Eustace has at his disposal, with Hannibal Mejbri, Juninho Bacuna, Tahith Chong, Gary Gardner and Jobe Bellingham also available to Eustace when all are fit, with Krystian Bielik able to fill in there as well as in central defence.

This competition isn’t exactly a bad thing for the teenager if it can allow him to maximise his performance levels – because he has already forced his way into the manager’s thoughts and this can only be a good thing in his quest to win more starts and a potential place at the World Cup with Wales.

Some would argue the fact he wasn’t born and raised in the local area would make it a lot easier for him to up sticks and move away – but he has been at the club for around a decade now – and a move away from St Andrew’s would be a step into the unknown.

If a move to a Premier League side materialised in January, he could potentially be loaned back out to a second-tier side to become a first-team regular there, but there are no guarantees he won’t be relegated to Under-23s football.

After making an impression at a first-team level, he simply can’t afford to be playing youth football if he wants to maximise his chances of remaining within the Wales national side, with his international exploits likely to enhance his game and provide him with more confidence.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s Copa America campaign with Chile in the summer of 2021 proved to be the catalyst for his rise and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 2022 World Cup has a similar effect for James.

Even if the midfielder doesn’t manage to get on the pitch, the potential chance to train with the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey can only benefit him. Staying with Birmingham will only increase his chances of remaining in Wales’ team in the short term, so he would definitely be well served staying put in the Midlands.