Opinion: Why Birmingham City need to prioritise transfer move for 32-y/o ahead of summer rebuild

Birmingham City are sure to have a busy summer as Lee Bowyer looks to reshape his squad.

With the team languishing in the bottom half and having little to play for over the coming months, the boss is sure to have one eye on next season already.

And, you can be sure that Bowyer has a key role for Lyle Taylor in mind.

The striker joined from Nottingham Forest in the January window and he has quickly made himself a fans favourite at St. Andrew’s, scoring four goals in nine games, the latest of which was the winner against West Brom.

Even though it’s a small sample size, having someone who can score goals regularly is obviously what Blues need. Even though they have different options up top, nobody has really established themselves as a consistent scorer, so Taylor can help in that sense.

However, anyone who has seen the 32-year-old play will recognise that his game there is more to his game than that.

He has the off-the-ball work rate that Bowyer demands, and whilst he isn’t the tallest, Taylor is clever in how he uses his body to make it difficult for the opposition defence.

In turn, that allows the midfielders to play off the forward, and you can be sure that someone like Juninho Bacuna in particular will appreciate having Taylor in the team.

When you add in that bit of devilment that the former Charlton man has, you can see why the fans have quickly taken to him.

Given the issues that Blues have had in terms of the relationship between the club and support, that’s a factor that shouldn’t be underestimated as well.

Of course, bringing in one player isn’t going to make everything right, but it’s a small step in the right direction as they want to see individuals who give their all and understand what it means to play for the club.

Given his situation at Nottingham Forest, you would expect reaching an agreement will be relatively straightforward, and Birmingham need to ensure they are primed and ready to turn Taylor’s move into a permanent one as he could be key for a new-look Blues XI next season.

