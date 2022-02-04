Opinion: Why Barnsley should make major club decision

It is better to admit your mistakes rather than to deny them and allow a situation to continuously deteriorate as a result.

Poya Asbaghi has drawn three and lost seven league matches in charge of Barnsley, with even fewer glimmers of hope cropping up in the Tykes’ performances, than there were under Markus Schopp.

Barnsley lost Dane Murphy, Daryl Dike, Alex Mowatt and Valerien Ismael in the summer and therefore were not expected to hit the heights of their fifth placed finish in 2020/21.

However, the drop in standards has been far greater than anyone expected with players who looked sensational under Ismael turning out below par performances week in week out.

To avoid carrying this losing mentality and negative momentum into League One next season, Barnsley must make a managerial change before the end of the season.

Whether it be another left field appointment, or someone with a bit more EFL experience, the board should be looking at ways that they can spark some positivity around Oakwell before their, seemingly inevitable, relegation is confirmed.

It is clear that the club want to sign young players and play exciting attacking football.

That has been their identity for a number of years now and they do not want that to be lost before beginning next season.

Daniel Stendel has not performed well since leaving the club in 2019, but he is an out of work manager who could act as a figure of hope towards the back end of the season and at least inspire some positivity at Oakwell.

The Tykes won automatic promotion from the third tier under the German in 2018/19 and, given the quality in their squad, will be amongst the favourites to do so in 2022/23.

There have not been any signs that Asbaghi is going to turn Barnsley’s fortunes around and that has come despite opportunities to pick up wins, having played Peterborough United, Birmingham City and Cardiff City all under the Swede.

Michael Flynn is still available and has been able to produce highly functional and aesthetically pleasing football at Newport County in recent years.

The Tykes should take the opportunity to get him in and start building towards a League One promotion push next season as soon as possible.