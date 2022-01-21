Opinion: Why Aston Villa’s current transfer stance should come as welcome news to 31-year-old

Aston Villa have not yet launched an offer or enquiry to Coventry City for their goalkeeper Simon Moore, as per a report from Coventry Live.

The 31-year-old was thought to be of interest to Steven Gerrard’s men with Football Insider reporting that they were weighing up a move to bring him to the Midlands, in what would have been a surprising move.

Stuck behind the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Wes Foderingham at Sheffield United not so long ago, Moore has had a major career boost in moving to the Coventry Building Society Arena as one of the first names on the teamsheet for Mark Robins’ men.

Previously a rarely-seen figure, he has established himself as one of the better goalkeepers in the second tier since last summer and looks to be on course for a much brighter future than he was looking at 12 months ago, even with the Sky Blues’ form slipping in recent months.

Rightly, he’s receiving the plaudits that he deserves for putting in such assured displays but a move to Villa at this stage wouldn’t be the right move for him – even if he was to arrive to become Emiliano Martinez’s understudy.

But with Robin Olsen cancelling his loan at Sheffield United to arrive in the West Midlands, and with the ex-Blade’s international credentials and CV, Moore wouldn’t even be likely to be on the bench at this stage.

The latter’s performances on paper may have been better than the Swedish international’s on paper – but Olsen won’t have come to Villa Park to slip down the pecking order and this would consign the Coventry man to near-irrelevance at Gerrard’s side. After having such a successful season so far, he deserves much better than that.

With the Swede’s arrival and Jed Steer to compete with Martinez, that should put any further goalkeeping rumours to rest, allowing him to thrive without noise surrounding his future and for a goalkeeper, that is crucial.

Being in the right mental shape is vital in a position where errors often prove to be so costly – and it’s especially important for the 31-year-old who is currently playing second fiddle to Ben Wilson.

With no transfer speculation and his sole focus on the project at the CBS Arena, that gives him the best possible chance of getting back into the lineup at a club where he will be genuinely valued.

For the sake of his career then, Villa’s current stance is an ideal one for the shot-stopper and if he can continue to impress, summer will be the time to reassess his future.

But for now, his full focus needs to be on the pitch and not off it.