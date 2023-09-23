Highlights Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton has caught the attention of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Blackburn's strong negotiating position due to Wharton's long contract means any interested club will have to pay a high price.

Arsenal should consider signing Wharton as a young midfielder who can thrive at a first-team level and potentially become a key player for the future.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton appeared on Arsenal's radar earlier this year, according to Wednesday morning's report from TEAMtalk.

The Gunners are just one of several Premier League teams to have been linked with Wharton this year, with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and fellow London outfit Chelsea also believed to have taken an interest in the 19-year-old.

And Manchester United are the team that have seemingly taken the most interest in the teenager in recent times, seeing the player in action during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign and being impressed with what they saw.

What could prevent sides from signing Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton?

One of these top-tier giants isn't guaranteed to win the race for him in January for a number of reasons.

Firstly, other sides including Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton were all interested in luring the teenager away from Ewood Park in the summer and may have sustained their interest.

But secondly, no side may be able to secure his signature in the winter because Blackburn are currently in a very strong position at the negotiating table.

The midfielder's contract at Ewood Park doesn't expire until the summer of 2027 and with this in mind, Rovers have the license to charge any interested club an extortionate amount of money.

Having already sold Ashley Phillips to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, they will be keen to keep some of their brightest young stars and especially Wharton who has become an integral part of Jon Dahl Tomasson's plans.

And as he continues to get more first-team experience under his belt, his valuation will only rise further with the player still having plenty of time left on his deal, so any team that wants to recruit him should probably look to do so in January unless they want a more complete Wharton who can be one of the first names on the teamsheet straight away.

Why should Arsenal be looking to win the race for Adam Wharton?

At 19, Wharton is already showing that he can thrive at a first-team level and he made his senior breakthrough last term, so already has a respectable amount of experience under his belt.

If he does join the Gunners then, he should be able to mix it with the first team and test himself against some of the country's most talented players.

You also have the look at the age of some of Mikel Arteta's midfielders.

Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are all in their thirties, so the North London outfit need to start thinking about signing some younger midfielders who can be a key part of their long-term plans along with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Wharton may not be at the top of many Arsenal supporters' transfer wishlists for the winter - but he could turn into an exceptional first-teamer at the Emirates Stadium and the Gunners will know that he could cope out on loan if they decided to let him go temporarily, with the player already shining at a first-team level.

Even if his move to the English capital doesn't work out for the best, Arteta could probably sell him for a decent amount in the future, which could fund a move for a potential addition.

Wharton may cost a decent amount to bring in - but the Gunners will be receiving a decent amount of revenue from being in the Champions League and they should make the most of the amount they are bringing in by funding a move for a player who could become a real star for them in the coming years.