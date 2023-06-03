Burnley are eyeing a potential move for Gent striker Gift Orban, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The same journalist has claimed that the Clarets would have to pay around €25m to lure him away from Belgium, a sizeable fee for Vincent Kompany's side who may not have a huge summer budget to play with.

Although they have been promoted to the Premier League, they won't want to jeopardise their future by spending too much in the transfer market and a fee of €25m may be too much for them.

The need for a new striker at Burnley

One thing is for certain - and that's the fact they need to address their forward department during the summer window with Ashley Barnes leaving for Norwich City and Halil Dervisoglu returning to Brentford.

Dervisoglu may not have played a big part for the Lancashire outfit last season, but he was an available option and having the depth they did was key to their success.

In terms of their existing options, they have Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi, but the latter two are still developing at this stage and probably need a bit of time to adapt to life in the top tier.

This is why they need a proven forward to join and although Orban has shone in the top tier, it may be worth bringing in someone slightly older who may be able to handle the responsibility of being one of the Clarets' main strikers a bit better.

Having a striker who is accustomed to life in England already like Viktor Gyokeres could be useful, although the Sweden international would cost Kompany's side a fair amount to bring in.

The fact he only has one year left on his deal could potentially push down his price tag though.

What stance should Burnley take on Gift Orban?

As mentioned, it would be a surprise if the Clarets were able to splash out €25m for Orban and it would probably be too much of a risk at this stage, despite his excellent goalscoring record.

This is because they need to strengthen plenty of other areas too following the departure of some of their loanees.

A Nathan Tella replacement won't be cheap unless they bring in a loanee and someone needs to come in for Taylor Harwood-Bellis too.

Orban could turn out to be an excellent signing if he does come in, but his price tag may need to be reduced considerably if the Clarets are confident that he will turn out to be a worthwhile addition in the short term.

He will need to come in and make an impact straight away to give the promoted side the best chance of staying at the top level for more than one season.