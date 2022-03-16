Opinion: Why a fresh Preston North End transfer approach for 20-year-old is worthwhile

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed his side and Premier League giants Liverpool have entered talks regarding a potential return for centre-back Sepp van den Berg, making this transfer revelation to Lancs Live.

The 20-year-old is currently enduring his second loan spell at Deepdale after first arriving back in January 2021, impressing enough to earn himself another temporary move to Lancashire where he has established himself as a popular figure.

His situation at his parent club couldn’t be any more different, making just four competitive appearances for the senior side since his arrival back in the summer of 2019 and finding himself way down the pecking order at Anfield.

According to manager Lowe, it even seems as though the Reds won’t stand in the way if he wants to seal another move away from Merseyside with the decision potentially in the player’s hands.

This potential Liverpool stance is one the Lilywhites definitely need to capitalise on considering the fact the Dutchman is only likely to get better, only 20 at this stage and still having around a decade to hit his peak.

Jurgen Klopp may want to keep him – but unless he cashes in on the likes of Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams – there’s little chance of van den Berg ever being a valuable asset for the former Champions League winners.

And with the Reds potentially willing to sell the centre-back because of this, his current loan side may be able to negotiate a cut-price deal even though his deal at Anfield doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024.

Recruiting the Dutchman for an initial £1.3m from PEC Zwolle, he isn’t exactly going to cost a huge amount and may be able to be recruited within the Hemmings family’s summer transfer budget if the club are still under their stewardship.

However, a takeover seems to be on the horizon with Chris Kirchner and his team looking to be in advanced talks to purchase the Lilywhites and he certainly doesn’t seem to be short of funds, having reportedly submitted a £50m bid to take charge of stricken side Derby County back in October.

Although bringing van den Berg in on loan again would be worthwhile, they won’t have the opportunity to secure his long-term future and potentially sell him on for a sizeable fee in the future, the latter being a real possibility considering he’s only likely to get better.

And with Kirchner’s funds potentially at his disposal when the next window comes along, Lowe needs to be backed to elevate his side to new heights and the permanent addition of van den Berg would help him do just that.