Opinion: Why 50-year-old would be the wrong appointment for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic are searching for a new manager currently following the sacking of Leam Richardson last week.

Richardson, who led the Latics to promotion from League One last season, was dismissed after a run of six defeats from seven games left the club in the relegation zone, despite signing a new three-year contract only weeks earlier.

Caretaker manager Rob Kelly secured a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Blackpool at the DW Stadium on Saturday to leave them level with 21st-placed West Brom on goal difference heading into the World Cup break.

There has been lots of speculation over who will replace Richardson on a permanent basis, with Duncan Ferguson, Rob Edwards, Neil Critchley and Shaun Maloney all linked with the post.

A recent report from Football Insider claimed that former Everton caretaker Ferguson had held talks with the Wigan hierarchy and is one of the leading contenders.

But would Ferguson be the right man for the job?

When you listen to Ferguson speak, it is clear that one of his main motivational tools is to demand fight, determination and commitment from his players.

While these are of course important qualities of any team, particularly one in a relegation battle, Ferguson does come across a little old school in his approach.

There is no doubt that Ferguson would command respect and authority in the dressing room such is his status and personality. But the Latics’ squad seemed very much still behind Richardson, reinforced by the outpouring of gratitude from some of the players on social media since his departure. Admiration for the manager does not necessarily translate into results, as shown by the poor run towards the end of Richardson’s time, so Ferguson could not rely on reputation alone.

While it seems somewhat unfair to judge Ferguson’s tactical nous given he has not held a permanent managerial job yet, his record during his temporary spells at Everton is a little mixed.

It should be said that Ferguson did take over during turbulent times at Goodison Park, replacing Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez respectively with the club in disarray. But he has only won one of his five games across his two spells in the hot seat and was overlooked for the full time role both times. He has also only lost once, but it has not enhanced his managerial credentials too much.

If Ferguson’s passionate approach does not get results at a club where he is a legend and with a galvanised crowd united fully behind him, it remains to be seen how it would work with a set of supporters he has less of an affinity with.

It is also an incredibly difficult job at the DW Stadium. The squad is made up largely of those who won the title for the Latics in the third tier last season, with a lack of investment in the summer meaning the business was mostly loans or free transfers. There have also been financial concerns at the club in recent times and it seems unlikely that any significant funds will be available in January.

If Richardson was partly dismissed due to concerns his lack of Championship managerial experience would prove costly in a relegation battle, then Ferguson has even less. The 50-year-old has never played or coached in the second tier, so there are huge question marks over his knowledge of the division.

The sensible options for the Latics would be someone like Neil Critchley or Rob Edwards. Critchley has shown he can deliver success on a limited budget and has more than proven his ability at Championship level, while Edwards did an excellent job at Forest Green and did not look out of place before becoming the latest victim of Watford’s revolving door policy.

Both also have reputations as good coaches who improve players and with Wigan’s financial limitations, this will be important as most of the work will have to be done on the training ground rather than in the transfer market.

Ferguson should be given credit for leaving his coaching role at Everton to pursue his ambitions of becoming a number one and as he is linked with jobs frequently, it seems inevitable he will get an opportunity at some stage. But with Wigan in the bottom three and their place in the second tier looking increasingly under threat, it is too big a risk for the Latics to take.