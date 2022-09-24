Opinion: Why 47-year-old should stay at Northampton Town despite links to Huddersfield Town managerial job

Following Carlos Corberan’s unexpected departure from Huddersfield Town this summer, the Terriers decided to appoint from within the club with coach Danny Schofield stepping up as first team manager.

The club did make some additions over the summer transfer window but losing key players in Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo already made things tough.

Despite his best efforts, it became clear that inexperience was the downfall of Schofield who was in his first job as a senior manager and with only one win but six losses in their opening games, the club made the decision to relieve him from his duties.

The Terriers since got another win under their belt against Cardiff City, under the interim management of Narcis Pelach, but with the international break now upon us the club are using this time to search for a new manager.

There have been a range of different names mentioned in connection to the job but as per our exclusive Football League World report, one of the names being considered by the Terriers is Northampton Town’s Jon Brady.

Having worked at the club for a number of years, Brady worked his way up at Sixfields and became the Cobblers’ permanent manager in May 2021 having initially stood in following the sacking of Keith Curle.

Despite his best efforts, Brady couldn’t steer Northampton away from relegation to League Two that season but last season the Cobblers had a positive campaign finishing fourth in the league.

Had it not been for a hectic final day of action, Northampton would’ve gone up automatically but they had to settle for the play-off where they lost 3-1 across two legs against Mansfield Town.

Despite the disappointment of missing out last season, standards at Sixfields have remained high going into this season with the club sitting third in the league winning six of their opening nine games.

As a result, you can see why he’s a manager on the radar for the Huddersfield job and if he was approached, you would imagine he would be tempted to take the Championship job.

However, whilst this would be a great opportunity, thinking of his career in the long-term, staying put in Northampton for a while longer could serve him well.

It’s worth remembering that Brady has no Championship management experience which does make him a gamble for Huddersfield if they invited him to take that step up.

We are early enough in the season that Town could choose to take that risk although it would be a questionable move following the lack of success Schofield had.

However, if Brady did make the move off and got off to a slow start, requiring time to adapt to the league you just can’t imagine he’ll be given the time to do so.

Given the Terriers were in the play-off final last season and now sit in the relegation zone, that’s not good enough for the club and the board will be keen for the club to be much higher in the table.

Therefore, if results hadn’t changed by Christmas time you can imagine Brady would be sacked and with that in mind, the job carries as much risk for him as it does for Huddersfield as a club.

The 47-year-old has got a good thing that he has built at Northampton and if they continue in good form, you imagine he’ll be in the frame for plenty of jobs.

However, taking such a big step up to go into a job that would be under pressure seems like something that could be harmful for his career as a whole and therefore, as tempting as it would be, Brady would be best to steer away from this move.