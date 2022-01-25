Opinion: Why 29-year-old’s Hull City snub may prove to be a blessing in disguise

The Acun Ilicali era seems to be well underway at the MKM Stadium, with Baz Cooper’s Hull Live mega report on Sunday evening detailing how busy things currently are at the club following the Turkish businessman’s takeover last week.

Not only is the manager changing – but their entire transfer strategy too with their focus switching from the domestic market to the whole of Europe.

That can partly be put down to the imminent lifting of the embargo they were forced to contend with in the summer, with the Tigers being limited in the business they could complete after seeing the Allam family take out a loan from the EFL and Premier League to cope with the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this strategy switch in itself indicates a complete change of approach in East Yorkshire with Ilicali clearly looking to back imminent appointment Shota Arveladze between now and the end of the month.

For Hull fans who have seen their club up for sale for more than seven years prior to last week’s change in owners, the opening of the chequebook is perhaps well overdue for them, but the previously imminent £7m double swoop of Aleksandar Pesic and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was a slight cause of concern for an outsider like me who has managed to stay away from most of the hype surrounding the takeover.

At this moment in time, the Tigers seem to be in a good place. Not only do they have a passionate owner at the helm now who clearly wants to see the club progress – but they seem to be financially stable and they will want to remain that way as they continue to try and assert themselves as a solid second-tier outfit.

In many peoples’ eyes, they already have that solid foundation to build on with the likes of Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and George Honeyman standing out at this level – now is not the time to blow that with heavy spending.

At a risk of being a party pooper, shrewd additions must come before big-money moves and statements of intent from Ilicali, especially at this early stage of his premiership as he looks to get off on the right foot.

This is why the collapse of this £2m deal for Pesic is probably good news despite the Serbian’s obvious quality in front of goal – because they are already set to spend a hefty £5m on Sayyadmanesh and Pesic’s wage will also be a considerable cost, so that must be taken into account too.

The arrival of Regan Slater from Sheffield United for just £50,000 shows there are cut-price deals to be done – and getting value for money has to be the main priority for the sake of the club’s success and the financial health of the Tigers.

Success can be achieved without spending big money – it’s about having the right recruitment strategy in place to unearth hidden gems and this is what will take Ilicali and his troops to Championship glory.

It’s also about cashing in on players at the right time – and in the likes of Lewis-Potter and Greaves who have both attracted Premier League interest in recent months – they would certainly have plenty of funds to reinvest sensibly if it became clear that selling either of the duo or both would be in the best interests of the club.

This is why there should be much optimism about the future. They have the ingredients to be a success – now is the time for the second-tier side’s new ownership to take advantage of it.