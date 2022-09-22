Opinion: Why 25-year-old should be pushing for a loan move away from Burnley in January

Despite still being 25-years-old, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has shown plenty of promise in his career so far suggesting he has the ability to make it towards the top in his career.

Back in the 2018/19 season, the goalkeeper broken into the first team at Championship Leeds United and kept ten clean sheets in 28 league performances.

As a result, Burnley decided to invest in the player and brought him to the Premier League.

At Turf Moor, Peacock-Farrell was firmly second choice goalkeeper.

However, having made four top flight appearances by the end of the 2020/21 season, the Clarets chose to send him out on loan in the hope of getting regular first team minutes.

Last season the 25-year-old was on loan with Sheffield Wednesday and served as their first choice goalkeeper throughout the season as he made 45 league appearances and kept 15 clean sheets for the Owls.

His standards were high throughout the season and Peacock-Farrell had his part to play in Wednesday’s good form which saw them reach the play-offs.

Due to his impressive form and performances, the goalkeeper would’ve been tipped for a move back to the Championship this summer which happened to coincide with his parent club suffering relegation down to the second tier themselves.

However, with plenty of change at Turf Moor this summer which saw Vincent Kompany arrive as the club’s new manager, the goalkeeper would have to wait to find out what his fate was.

Nick Pope departed the club to join Premier League Newcastle United which would put Peacock-Farrell in a more favourable position in the pecking order.

However, new boss Kompany also used his links from his previous club to secure the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Arijaent Muric.

Despite Peacock-Farrell having made two Championship appearances so far this season, it’s clear that Muric is the first choice man at the club having made two appearances so far and keeping three clean sheets in those performances.

As a result of this situation, Bailey Peacock-Farrell should now be looking at trying to secure another loan move away from Turf Moor in January.

At 25-years-old, the goalkeeper still has plenty of time to establish himself as a number one somewhere but it seems as though Burnley will only be a substitute bench job for him currently, which seems a waste of the talent he’s got.

What’s more, having come off the back of a successful season playing regularly in a team that made it to the play-offs, if Peacock-Farrell wants to carry on his positive form and build momentum then he needs to be in a side playing.

It’s fairly obvious that Burnley would only be willing to sanction a loan exit in January if they could bring someone else in as a back-up goalkeeper, however it is a move that the player himself should be pushing for if he is keen to keep progressing his career.

As it stands, the signs point towards Peacock-Farrell being subjected to being a back-up goalkeeper at Burnley for the foreseeable and therefore if he wants to keep his career going in the right direction and allow himself the maximum chance of becoming a number one regularly, then he has to prioritise game time at this point.